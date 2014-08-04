Cleveland Browns return to practice with a week's worth of lessons

After a day off, the Cleveland Browns return to practice today, looking to take a week's worth of lessons acquired from workouts and apply them their second week of training camp.

One of the biggest surfaced on Saturday's Family Day scrimmage at Akron: the need to capitalize on red-zone opportunities.

The Browns didn't do so on Saturday.

"That's the one thing the offense has to learn," coach Mike Pettine said. "We've got to convert when we get in the red zone. The field gets tight there. The defense can take some chances, and they did. That's something that we're going to get a lot of work on.

"You can't be in the business of just settling for three. That's something that we'll probably put an added emphasis on and get some more work."

Meanwhile, the Browns' defense continues to be dominant and impressive. Several national media types who watched the scrimmage while in the area to cover Saturday's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Canton noted that the defense was highly impressive, citing it as a reason for the Browns to be optimistic about the 2014 season.

As the Browns begin their second week of camp, they will get their first taste of game preparation, with their preseason-opener at Detroit scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 9.

ELSEWHERE AROUND THE NFL …

BRETT FAVREand* *the Green Bay Packers have finally patched up the wounds of a relationship that had gone bad after the quarterback finished his illustrious career in the uniform of the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings. Favre announced on his website Sunday night that he will be inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2015 and will have his No. 4 jersey retired. Mending those fences no doubt is going to be helpful to removing any awkwardness from Favre's expected entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

CURRENT PACKERS QUARTERBACK AARON RODGERS said he expects passing offenses around the NFL to be even more productive this season because of greater emphasis on illegal contact, pass interference and defensive holding by officials. Based on what he observed while an officiating crew worked a Packers practice, Rodgers told reporters that quarterbacks and receivers should benefit greatly during games. "I think you're going to see the passing game reffed a little more tightly this year," Rodgers said.