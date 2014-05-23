News

Cleveland Browns Rookie Spotlight Show

May 23, 2014 at 03:25 AM
GilbertHaden_576.jpg

Cleveland Browns fans, you'll want to make sure you set your DVRs.

This Saturday at 7 p.m., WKYC channel 3 and the Browns have partnered up for a special entitled Rookie Spotlight.

This isn't your normal highlights and analysis football show. Hosts Dave Chudowsky and Nathan Zegura sit down and tell the real stories of all the Browns rookie players.

Rookie Spotlight is an all-access pass featuring the first exclusive interview with Johnny Manziel.

"We've been welcomed graciously by this city," Manziel said in a snippet of the interview. "Great fans and a great experience in town so far."

Who better to give advice to rookie cornerback Justin Gilbert than Joe Haden?

"When you first come in, the main thing is to get the respect of the team," Haden tells Gilbert during the segment. "Go hard, understand the playbook. Our veterans respect you when you grind."

There's a good chance offensive lineman Joel Bitonio starts at some point during the 2014 season. So who exactly is this guy? Pro Bowlers Alex Mack and Joe Thomas dive deeper with their new teammate.

"I like being outdoors," Bitonio said about what he likes to do outside of football. "We had Lake Tahoe in Nevada. I like reading and watching movies."

The hour-long special also takes running back Terrance West![](/team/roster/terrance-west/1940fe7e-0731-484d-aae8-a19f666c2eec/ "Terrance West") to a local shoe store and explains how West battled through adversity while working as a shoe salesman in Baltimore.

"In Baltimore, you become a man or a woman early," West said in the interview. "Because a lot of kids grow up with no fathers. It's hard. You just got to stay focused and have a strong background."

Other rookies, Christian Kirksey and Pierre Desir, will share their unique stories and experience thus far with the Browns.

