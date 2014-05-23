Cleveland Browns Rookie Spotlight Show

Who better to give advice to rookie cornerback Justin Gilbert than Joe Haden?

"When you first come in, the main thing is to get the respect of the team," Haden tells Gilbert during the segment. "Go hard, understand the playbook. Our veterans respect you when you grind."

There's a good chance offensive lineman Joel Bitonio starts at some point during the 2014 season. So who exactly is this guy? Pro Bowlers Alex Mack and Joe Thomas dive deeper with their new teammate.

"I like being outdoors," Bitonio said about what he likes to do outside of football. "We had Lake Tahoe in Nevada. I like reading and watching movies."