Cleveland Browns should feel good about themselves as they exit offseason workouts

Mike Pettine has set a tone of strong leadership that has connected with the team in a big way. He runs tight, purposeful practices. He has set a firm agenda for how things are going to be done, and doesn't seem to care what others on the outside think. Local and national media are up in arms over the fact none of the quarterbacks – but especially Johnny Manziel – is being made available for interviews this week. They have voiced their complaints to Pettine, and in a nice way he has effectively said, "We think this is what's best for the team." And that's all that matters. Expect the tight control of Manziel's and Brian Hoyer's media interviews to continue in training camp. If Pettine felt comfortable enough to say no to the NFL's request to have the Browns serve as the subject for this year's "Hard Knocks" series on HBO, he's going to have no problem turning down anything else he sees as being counterintuitive to his efforts to build a winner.