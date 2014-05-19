Cleveland Browns' transition to OTAs all about keeping up

General Manager Ray Farmer asked for patience regarding the team's need to address wide receiver, and he has proven that it was warranted by coming through with what, on paper, appears to be a clear upgrade at the position. Miles Austin was a nice acquisition, providing reasonable hope that the Browns have a little bit of a game-breaking presence even if it isn't at the level of Josh Gordon. But how many receivers fall into that category? There will be plenty of focus on Austin during OTA drills just to gauge how well, as he enters his ninth NFL season, he can move and separate from a secondary that includes a lot of young players. We'll also get to see how much Earl Bennett is able to bring to the table as he enters his seventh season. He doesn't have Austin's game-breaking skills, but he has plenty of smarts and savvy. I'm not positive the Browns would have been dramatically better off at receiver had they elected to draft one in the second round. It's fair to argue that one of the five receivers selected in the first round might have brought more dramatic improvement to the position, especially if that player was Sammy Watkins or Mike Evans. But I'm good with the non-receivers the Browns chose in Round One and particularly, from a value standpoint, where they selected them.