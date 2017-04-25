ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 3.0

There have been changes of heart, flip-flopping and plenty of moving and shaking in the first two ClevelandBrowns.com mock drafts.
Now, there's a final edition.
The third and final set of picks from Nathan Zegura, Andrew Gribble and Patrick Maks can be found below.
Nathan Zegura - Cleveland Browns Daily host
1. BROWNS - DE Myles Garrett (Texas A&M):No change here. The consensus best and most talented player in this draft will make a dynamic pass rushing duo with Emmanuel Ogbah for new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.
- 49ers – S Jamal Adams (LSU)
- Bears - DL Solomon Thomas (Stanford)
- Jaguars – DL Jonathan Allen (Alabama)
- Titans (from Rams) – CB Gareon Conley (Ohio State)
- Jets – QB Mitchell Trubisky (North Carolina)
- Chargers – S Malik Hooker (Ohio State)
- Panthers – RB Leonard Fournette (LSU)
- Bengals – DE Derek Barnett (Tennessee)
- Bills – CB Marshon Lattimore (Ohio State)
- Saints – CB Marlon Humphrey (Alabama)
12. BROWNS – TE O.J. Howard (Alabama):After locking in a dynamic defensive player, the Browns add a dynamic offensive piece with a very talented tight end, who many say is a more talented version of Jimmy Graham.
- Cardinals – WR Mike Williams (Clemson)
- Eagles – CB Kevin King (Washington)
- Colts – LB Reuben Foster (Alabama)
- Ravens – LB Haason Reddick (Temple)
- Redskins – RB Christian McCaffrey (Stanford)
- Titans – WR Corey Davis (Western Michigan)
- Buccaneers – RB Dalvin Cook (Florida State)
- Broncos – OL Garrett Bolles (Utah)
- Lions – LB Jarrad Davis (Florida)
- Dolphins - OL Forrest Lamp (Western Kentucky)
- Giants - TE David Njoku (Miami)
24. BROWNS (from Raiders) – QB Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech) -The Browns trade pick 52 and some future assets to get back in the first round ahead of the Texans to select their quarterback of the future. They finish the day with three first round picks and land the top DE, the top TE and the QB many scouts agree has the most upside in this draft.
- Texans – QB DeShaun Watson (Clemson)
- Seahawks - OL Cam Robinson (Alabama)
- Chiefs – DE Takkarist McKinley (UCLA)
- Cowboys – DE Charles Harris (Missouri)
- Packers - CB Tre'Davious White (LSU)
- Steelers - LB T.J. Watt (Wisconsin)
- Falcons – DE Taco Charlton (Michigan)
- Saints (from Patriots) – WR John Ross (Washington)
33. BROWNS – CB Chidobe Awuzie (Colorado):The versatile defensive back can play both corner and free safety. He is tremendous in coverage but is not afraid to stick his nose in and tackle.
Andrew Gribble - Senior Writer
1. BROWNS - DE Myles Garrett --After months and months and months of preparation, the Browns get a big jolt to their pass rush with one of the most athletically gifted players at the position in recent years.
- 49ers - CB Marshon Lattimore (Ohio State)
- Bears - QB Mitchell Trubisky (North Carolina)
- Jaguars - DL Jonathan Allen (Alabama)
- Titans (From Rams) - S Jamal Adams (LSU)
- Jets - RB Leonard Fournette (LSU)
- Chargers - DL Solomon Thomas (Stanford)
- Panthers - RB Christian McCaffrey (Stanford)
- Bengals - DE Derek Barnett (Tennessee)
- Bills - DB Gareon Conley (Ohio State)
- Saints - LB Reuben Foster (Alabama)
12. BROWNS (From Eagles) - TE O.J. Howard -The Browns got a good long look at Howard at the 2017 Senior Bowl. He'll give the team a big playmaking boost at a tight end position that also includes a Pro Bowler like Gary Barnidge.
- Cardinals - S Malik Hooker (Ohio State)
- Eagles - LB Haason Reddick (Temple)
- Colts - OL Forrest Lamp (Western Kentucky)
- Ravens - WR Mike Williams (Clemson)
- Redskins - LB Jarrad Davis (Florida)
- Titans - CB Marlon Humphrey (Alabama)
- Buccaneers - TE David Njoku (Miami)
- Broncos - OL Ryan Ramczyk (Wisconsin)
- Lions - DE Charles Harris (Missouri)
- Dolphins - DE Takkarist McKinley (UCLA)
- Giants - OL Garrett Bolles (Utah)
- Raiders - CB Kevin King (Washington)
- Texans - OL Cam Robinson (Alabama)
- Seahawks - CB Chidobe Awuzie (Colorado)
- Chiefs - WR Corey Davis (Western Michigan)
- Cowboys - LB Tim Williams (Alabama)
- Packers - RB Dalvin Cook (Florida State)
- Steelers - LB Ryan Anderson (Alabama)
- Falcons - DT Chris Wormley (Michigan)
- Saints (From Patriots) - QB Deshaun Watson (Clemson)
33. BROWNS - QB Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech) -The Browns will have plenty of teams looking to trade for the first pick of Day 2, but the team gets a signal-caller for the future with No. 33.
Patrick Maks - Staff Writer
1. BROWNS - DE Myles Garrett (Texas A&M) —The Browns are searching for a generational type of player here. If Cleveland takes Garrett, the freakishly athletic defensive end who totaled 31 sacks in three seasons, he will be the one to embrace those kind of expectations.
- 49ers - S Jamal Adams (LSU)
- Bears - DE Solomon Thomas (Stanford)
- Jaguars - RB Leonard Fournette (LSU)
- Titans (from Rams) - DL Jonathan Allen (Alabama)
- Jets - CB Marshon Lattimore (Ohio State)
- Chargers - S Malik Hooker (Ohio State)
- Panthers - WR Mike Williams (Clemson)
- Bengals - LB Reuben Foster (Alabama)
- Bills - TE O.J. Howard (Alabama)
- Saints - DL Derek Barnett (Tennessee)
12. BROWNS - QB Mitchell Trubisky (North Carolina) —Trubisky has the physical toolbox and mental makeup to be a longterm answer at quarterback.
- Cardinals - WR Corey Davis (Western Michigan)
- Eagles - RB Christian McCaffrey (Stanford)
- Colts - LB/DE Haason Reddick (Temple)
- Ravens - WR John Ross (Washington)
- Redskins - DE Takkarist McKinley (UCLA)
- Titans - CB Gareon Conley (Ohio State)
- Buccaneers - RB Dalvin Cook (Florida State)
- Broncos - OL Ryan Ramczyk (Wisconsin)
- Lions - CB Marlon Humphrey (Alabama)
- Dolphins - TE David Njoku (Miami)
- Giants - DE Taco Charlton (Michigan)
- Raiders - LB Jarrad Davis (Florida)
- Texans - QB Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech)
- Seahawks - S/LB Jabrill Peppers (Michigan)
- Chiefs - QB Deshaun Watson (Clemson)
- Cowboys - CB Kevin King (Washington)
- Packers - RB Joe Mixon (Oklahoma)
- Steelers - QB DeShone Kizer (Notre Dame)
- Falcons - OL Forrest Lamp (Western Kentucky)
- Saints (from New England) - CB Adoree Jackson (USC)
33. BROWNS - TE Evan Engram (Ole Miss) -Engram, who shined at the Combine, gives the Browns a versatile, athletic weapon.