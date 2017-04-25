ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 3.0

There have been changes of heart, flip-flopping and plenty of moving and shaking in the first two ClevelandBrowns.com mock drafts.

Now, there's a final edition.

The third and final set of picks from Nathan Zegura, Andrew Gribble and Patrick Maks can be found below.

Nathan Zegura - Cleveland Browns Daily host

1. BROWNS - DE Myles Garrett (Texas A&M):No change here. The consensus best and most talented player in this draft will make a dynamic pass rushing duo with Emmanuel Ogbah for new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

49ers – S Jamal Adams (LSU)

Bears - DL Solomon Thomas (Stanford)

Jaguars – DL Jonathan Allen (Alabama)

Titans (from Rams) – CB Gareon Conley (Ohio State)

Jets – QB Mitchell Trubisky (North Carolina)

Chargers – S Malik Hooker (Ohio State)

Panthers – RB Leonard Fournette (LSU)

Bengals – DE Derek Barnett (Tennessee)

Bills – CB Marshon Lattimore (Ohio State)

Saints – CB Marlon Humphrey (Alabama)

12. BROWNS – TE O.J. Howard (Alabama):After locking in a dynamic defensive player, the Browns add a dynamic offensive piece with a very talented tight end, who many say is a more talented version of Jimmy Graham.

Cardinals – WR Mike Williams (Clemson)

Eagles – CB Kevin King (Washington)

Colts – LB Reuben Foster (Alabama)

Ravens – LB Haason Reddick (Temple)

Redskins – RB Christian McCaffrey (Stanford)

Titans – WR Corey Davis (Western Michigan)

Buccaneers – RB Dalvin Cook (Florida State)

Broncos – OL Garrett Bolles (Utah)

Lions – LB Jarrad Davis (Florida)

Dolphins - OL Forrest Lamp (Western Kentucky)

Giants - TE David Njoku (Miami)

24. BROWNS (from Raiders) – QB Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech) -The Browns trade pick 52 and some future assets to get back in the first round ahead of the Texans to select their quarterback of the future. They finish the day with three first round picks and land the top DE, the top TE and the QB many scouts agree has the most upside in this draft.

Texans – QB DeShaun Watson (Clemson)

Seahawks - OL Cam Robinson (Alabama)

Chiefs – DE Takkarist McKinley (UCLA)

Cowboys – DE Charles Harris (Missouri)

Packers - CB Tre'Davious White (LSU)

Steelers - LB T.J. Watt (Wisconsin)

Falcons – DE Taco Charlton (Michigan)

Saints (from Patriots) – WR John Ross (Washington)