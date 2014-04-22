News

Colts-Browns Week 14 Preview

Apr 22, 2014 at 10:29 AM

Indianapolis Colts

*Additions: WR Hakeem Nicks, MLB D'Qwell Jackson
*Subtractions: RB Donald Brown, WR Darrius Heyward-Bey, SS Antoine Bethea

Biggest storyline: For the first time in his eight year career, D'Qwell Jackson won't be wearing an orange helmet. Once lauded as the heart and soul of the Browns' defense, Jackson is now a member of the Indianapolis Colts. Cleveland is hopeful Karlos Dansby won't miss a beat as the new middle linebacker calling the shots. This game will have some extra meaning behind it. **

Biggest storyline part II: Trading Trent Richardson was one of the more shocking midseason moves in recent NFL history. Last year Richardson logged 563-yards on 188 carries, equaling out to three yards per rush. In exchange for Richardson, the Browns netted the 26th pick in the 2014 draft.

Biggest storyline part III: They say year three is when a professional athlete really starts to click. That's a scary thought considering how good quarterback Andrew Luck already is. Luck improved his decision-making by cutting his interceptions in half from his rookie season, from 18 down to nine. His knack for dramatic comebacks was seen on the national stage when he rallied Indianapolis from a 28-point deficit against the Chiefs in the playoffs.

