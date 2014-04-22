Colts-Browns Week 14 Preview

*

Biggest storyline: For the first time in his eight year career, D'Qwell Jackson won't be wearing an orange helmet. Once lauded as the heart and soul of the Browns' defense, Jackson is now a member of the Indianapolis Colts. Cleveland is hopeful Karlos Dansby won't miss a beat as the new middle linebacker calling the shots. This game will have some extra meaning behind it. **

Biggest storyline part II: Trading Trent Richardson was one of the more shocking midseason moves in recent NFL history. Last year Richardson logged 563-yards on 188 carries, equaling out to three yards per rush. In exchange for Richardson, the Browns netted the 26th pick in the 2014 draft.