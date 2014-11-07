Confidence in Cleveland starts with belief in Berea

Confidence -- no word is more relative to success in the NFL.

After the Cleveland Browns' momentous 24-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, confidence and true belief in tangible success has skyrocketed inside the walls of Berea.

"I just think it just further cements what we're building," coach Mike Pettine said via a conference call on Friday from his office in Berea.

Seriously, though. Why not the Browns? Cleveland sits at 6-3 and tied for first place in the AFC North. For one of the few times since 1999, there is a true trust in the two most important leadership positions: head coach and quarterback.

Pettine's approach is calculated, precise and yet still relatable for his mostly 20-something players. He let Joe Thomas kick field goals in training camp and can entertain the team in meetings with Photoshops and one-liners. But he's also not afraid to be the disciplinarian, like when he benched rookie Terrance West against the Steelers on Oct. 12. You'll play and practice like a Brown or you won't play in Cleveland. He's also put his trust into other leaders like Donte Whitner and Karlos Dansby, who have become extensions of the staff on the field and in the locker room.

Hoyer's grasp on Cleveland is just as firm. There's not a shred of doubt from fellow Browns teammates like there has been for years with Brandon Weeden's, Brady Quinn's or Colt McCoy's. Hoyer has proven everything you could want from a quarterback – his smarts, his big-throw ability, his wins.

"The numbers don't lie," Pettine said. "He's having a heck of a year for us, and the important number is the six wins."

And it's his Cleveland attitude that the Browns have adopted with eyes wide open.