Connor Shaw earns teammates' respect with poise, preparation vs. Ravens

Donte Whitner saw all he needed to see when he looked Connor Shaw in the eyes before Sunday's season finale at Baltimore.

Cleveland's veteran safety got a good look at the Browns' rookie quarterback in the days leading up to his NFL debut and the hours before Sunday's kickoff. Nothing changed or wavered with Shaw's calm demeanor. Not even at the team's breakfast.

The rookie gaze, as Whitner described it, never surfaced.

"He went out there and made some plays for this football team," Whitner said. "He kept his mouth closed and he worked all year. He came out here and gave us a fighting chance."

There were some highs, some lows and a bunch of hard hits in Shaw's first NFL game. Ultimately, he showed the same kind of poise and game management skills that made him one of the best quarterbacks in South Carolina program history in a hostile environment against one of the NFL's nastiest defenses.

That was really all the Browns needed in the kind of situation they faced Sunday, but there was a thirst for more as Shaw reflected on his performance in the 20-10 loss.

"I thought I battled. I made some plays," Shaw said. "Obviously I wish I had some plays back. It's disappointing to come out with a loss. That's probably the most fun I had playing football, going to war with those guys."

Shaw, who was officially elevated from the Browns' practice squad Saturday, appeared to shake off whatever nerves he had on the Browns' first series of the game. His first official pass attempt went for 9 yards, as he scanned the field and found running back Terrance West for a short pass that went for a first down.

On the very next play, Shaw found tight end Jordan Cameron on a short pass down the middle of the field for a 30-yard gain. A botched snap put a rough end to the possession, but his comfort was established.