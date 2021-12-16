David Njoku believes Browns can 'adapt and overcome' COVID-19 'curveballs'

That mentality will particularly apply to the tight ends room, which could be without Austin Hooper after he was among those placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Harrison Bryant, who's missed the last two games with an ankle injury and is questionable for Saturday, could also be unavailable.

If both tight ends are out, that leaves Njoku and Miller Forristall, who made his Browns debut last week, as the only two tight ends capable of suiting up.

"For me, as well as every other player who's coming to play Saturday, it's a next-man-up mentality," he said. "We all have one goal: to win the game."

Njoku could be one of the top receiving options for Case Keenum, who might need to start over Baker Mayfield after Mayfield was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The offense has full confidence that Keenum, a nine-year veteran who helped them to a win when he started in Week 7, will command them efficiently and give them a spark after a week where good news has been hard to find in Berea.

"We're not slowing down," Njoku said. "It's foot on the gas. We're firing the same way as if Baker was here or if Case was there. They're both great quarterbacks, and I'm very excited to play again."

That's the mantra all Browns players are taking with them to Saturday. Sure, it's been a rocky week, but there's no room for pity when a playoff run is in motion. The Browns have to find a way to win Saturday no matter who's available in order to take another step toward the postseason.

No obstacle can change that, and it's why Njoku is eager to return with his teammates and fight with them.