Dawg Pound Journal: An inside look at Mike Pettine on the sideline

One of the reasons the Browns are having success this season is Pettine's trust in his staff. While he's still ultimately responsible for the product on the field, Pettine lets his coordinators and position coaches do their jobs. He's balanced his power and given the staff creative freedom to impact the flow of games and pick outcomes that have also contributed to wins in Cleveland.

During his press conference on Wednesday, Pettine explained his coaching style when it comes to offering recommendations to Shanahan on Sunday's.

"There are times like before the half where I told [Shanahan] what I wanted to…when we had the procedure penalties," Pettine said. "He's the expert at it. He's studied them the most, and has the best feel for the plan. I'm not going to sit here and say that I know the offensive plan inside out and backward. He does it better, certainly, than I do and has a better feel for the game, but still I want to make sure that sometimes, as a play-caller, you get in that mode and you kind of lose the scope of the circumstances of the game. It's hard to manage a game being a play-caller.