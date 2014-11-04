Dawg Pound Journal: Brian Hoyer praised by All-Pro defensive player

Gerald McCoy sings Brian Hoyer's praises

Cleveland's starting quarterback is someone who openly admits he doesn't have time to read article clippings and Twitter headlines about the Browns or his play. Hoyer put his blinders on once training camp and the quarterback competition unfolded with Johnny Manziel.

But one item of news did grab Hoyer's attention last week.

The Buccaneers' new $98 million dollar man, Gerald McCoy, said the Browns surprising success in 2014 has a lot to with Hoyer at the helm.

"I want to say how much respect I have for Brian Hoyer and what he represents on the field,'' McCoy said via ESPN.com. "I don't know who he is or what type of guy he is off the field. He's in the starting role for a reason. He rightfully earned that role through all the [media] circus that was going on in Cleveland.

"He never wavered. He kept his mouth shut, and he just performed, and he's the guy who should be starting. He's led them the way he should. He's an athletic guy, smart, can make all the throws and is a huge reason why they are where they're at."

After Sunday's 22-17 win against the Buccaneers, Hoyer addressed the media at the podium and brought up McCoy on his own accord.

"Usually, I don't look at the media," said Hoyer. "But when a player of that caliber has nice things to say, I made sure I read it before I talked to him. Just to give my appreciation for something like that."

"He came up to me during the game and he's like, 'Hey, I meant everything I said,'" Hoyer continued. "You couldn't ask to see a nicer guy. Obviously, you don't want to him to be on the other team, whose a dominant three technique in this league. To know you're earning the respect around the league and he's willing to say that not only to you but also to the media, it means a lot."

McCoy joins Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady and Terrell Suggs as big name players who have extensively praised Hoyer's play in 2014.

McCoy had two sacks in the game, but as the defensive tackle foreshadowed, Hoyer ended up getting the best of Tampa Bay when it mattered most in the fourth quarter.