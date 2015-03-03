Dawg Pound Journal: Browns offensive coordinator getting a feel for players' personalities

Browns offensive coordinator John DeFilippo has hit the ground running by getting to know what his players are like off the field.

The NFL prohibits coaches from talking football with players for a large portion of the offseason, and DeFilippo has honored that by keeping these conversations focused on the players' personalities and seeing what makes them tick when they're away from the Berea facility.

Those who have been in town rehabbing injuries, like Pro Bowl center Alex Mack, have stopped into DeFilippo's office for meet-and-greet sessions.

Putting it lightly, DeFilippo was captivated with Mack's mind.

"You can just see he's a very bright guy," DeFilippo said. "He's just so inquisitive. You can tell he's going to be a very bright center, which is exactly what you're looking for in a center. Watching the film from last season, you can tell he thinks like the quarterback on the offensive line."

Out-of-towners, like Long Beach, California, native Joel Bitonio, have been regular recipients of DeFilippo's emails. The offensive coordinator wants to get a feel for what makes each one of his players unique and establish the little ways he can adapt his teaching style to them personally.