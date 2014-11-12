News

Dawg Pound Journal: LeBron's message for Donte Whitner

Nov 12, 2014 at 02:05 AM
111214_576_dpj_whitner.jpg

Waves of pride in the Cleveland Browns have come crashing into the city from all over the country. But when the king of Northeast Ohio takes notice, it's a pretty big deal.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James posted the picture below on his Instagram account of Browns safety Donte Whitner.

donte-whitner-instagram-576.jpg

S/O my homie @dontehitner31! First place in the AFC North. I see u hitting em with "The Silence" out there! Keep going. #TheLand #StriveForGreatness

When we quickly saw Whitner in the cafeteria this morning, he smiled about the shout out and said, "Let's make it happen."

Kevin Jones wonders….

1)      I wonder … how the Cleveland Browns will play against a team they are supposed to beat? In the Browns' three biggest wins of the season (Saints, Steelers and Bengals) Cleveland was the underdog. In other games the Browns were favored in (Jaguars, Raiders, and Buccaneers) were some of the teams' least inspired performances of the season. With a 6-3 record, the Browns now have a red target on their chests. It's a different type of mentality walking into a game everyone expects you to win. By no means are the Browns a much more talented team than Sunday's visiting Houston Texans. But Cleveland is playing lights out football, having won five of six, and will be expected to do so from here on out.

2)      I wonder … who the Browns' brass is more impressed with: K'Waun Williams or Taylor Gabriel. The two undersized undrafted free agents have been playing critical roles for Cleveland and have without a doubt been significant contributors to the 6-3 record. When the roster stood at 90 players in June before the players went home for summer vacation, you'd be hard pressed to find any journalist covering the team to guess either Williams or Gabriel would make the squad. Against the Bengals, Gabriel saw 64 of the 76 total snaps, while Williams played 45 of the 67 possible snaps on defense. Remember, Tashaun Gipson was originally an undrafted guy. Williams and Gabriel could be fixtures in Cleveland for quite a while.

3)       I wonder … if stopping the run won't be a major issue for the Browns from here on out. Coach Mike Pettine lauded Phil Taylor's efforts against the Bengals on Tuesday with reporters. Taylor was disruptive and attacked ball carriers. Teammates were also enthusiastic about Desmond Bryant, and not just his two sacks against Cincinnati either.

Outpunted his coverage

Congrats to Browns punter Spencer Lanning who got engaged Tuesday evening to his new fiancée Britt Jasenski.

spencer-lanning_engaged.jpg

She said YES!!!! Couldn't be happier!!!! @brittjasenski #LuckiestManInTheWorld

Lanning's close friend and teammate Connor Shaw weighed in on Twitter.

connor-shaw-tweet_576.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising