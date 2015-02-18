News

Dawg Pound Journal: NFL Network's Ian Rapoport thinks Browns will be in 2015 playoff hunt

Feb 18, 2015 at 06:09 PM
021915_ian_576.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Count NFL Network's Ian Rapoport among the national voices who think the Browns are headed in the right direction.

On Wednesday at the NFL Combine, Rapoport shared with ClevelandBrowns.com the reason why he firmly believes the Browns can improve upon their 7-9 record, and it starts with one person: Mike Pettine.

"Mike Pettine has established himself as a pretty sound, sure decision maker who doesn't allow the outside clutter to make decisions for him," Rapoport said.

"You look at the quarterback decision, come out of camp, everyone expects it to be Manziel. Welp, Pettine knew he wasn't ready – and he was right. He didn't listen to all the clutter about Manziel."

Rapoport was quick to point out he remembers a Browns team on NFL Network that pummeled the Bengals, 24-3, not too long ago and sat atop the AFC North in early November. Rapoport is a believer in the Browns' foundation – three Pro Bowlers in the secondary, Joe Thomas and a healthy Alex Mack – so much so, that he thinks Pettine and company will return to the playoff hunt.

"Cleveland was in great position until they faltered down the stretch," Rapoport said. "I would be surprised if they are not in a similar position this coming year. They'll basically have the same team, except a little bit better. How do you handle those last games? Can you bring it home? Those are the questions, but the tools will absolutely be there."

As for Cleveland's draft needs, Rapoport says the Browns will have to craft a plan around who will be under center next season. Could that player be in this draft?

"Is it going to be a quarterback?" Rapoport said. "I would tend to say probably not high. But I think that's a question if you are in the organization you are weighing. How hard do we need to address the situation? Obviously, Johnny Manziel is taking the right steps for the betterment of his career and for the betterment of the Browns, but how secure is that?

"To me, the need is at the wide receiver position. You've got to get better there, and there is going to be talent in this draft. There was last year, and there's just as much talent this year. Wide receivers are going to be going early and often in the first round. But the foundation for the Browns is actually pretty good – especially when you get Alex Mack back."

Three interesting NFL headlines

Redskins confirm Robert Griffin III will remain the starter in 2015

Buccaneers comfortable making Jameis Winston the face of the franchise

Bears still evaluating Jay Cutler’s future

What we posted

Mike Pettine explains why his optimism hasn't wavered about the 2015 season. Read more.

Tight End Maxx Williams is emerging as a stud at the combine. Read more.

John Greco says teammate Alex Mack will return better than ever from leg injury. Read more.

Browns players relive their combine experiences. Read more.

Browns sign defensive back Varmah Sonie. Read more.

Browns social media post of the day

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising