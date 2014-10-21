Dawg Pound Journal: Rookie Justin Gilbert shows marked improvement against Jacksonville

The other area where Gilbert showed improvement was his ability to cover receivers lined up in bunch formations. Prior teams have tried to expose the rookie by sending two receivers at him, hoping number 21 would get lost in the fray. Against Jacksonville Gilbert (red circle) showed much more composure and he reacted aggressively at the appropriate times. This screen pass to Jaguars wide receiver Cecil Shorts (blue circle) could've gone for 20 yards instead of 3 if Gilbert doesn't act this physical on his closing speed. He beat his block and knocked Shorts' feet off-line, so Buster Skrine (also blue circle) could finish him off.