News

Dawg Pound Journal: Taylor Gabriel training to take next step as big-play WR

Feb 23, 2015 at 03:45 PM
022415_gabriel_576.jpg

The uproar about rookie receivers in 2014 rightfully was about Odell Beckham's one-handed catches for the Giants and Mike Evans' impossible-to-defend size for the Buccaneers. 

But in arguably the most important statistic for a receiver, yards per catch, there stood Browns rookie Taylor Gabriel, ranking third in the entire NFL (17.3). Only DeSean Jackson of the Redskins and Michael Floyd of the Cardinals averaged more.

For a passing attack that ranked near the bottom in the league, Gabriel's 36 catches for 621 yards habitually created seismic waves in the offense when it needed a jolt. 

"I wasn't shocked with my play on the field, I was shocked that I got the opportunity to go out and play as much as I did," said Gabriel, an undrafted free agent out of Abilene Christian. "Right now, I'm just hungry and I want more of a role. I feel like I can dominate other defenders."

Relaxation in the offseason has not been a priority for the 24-year-old Gabriel. Every Tuesday and Thursday, his hours are spent with trainers on youth football fields in Dallas.

In the video below, Gabriel demonstrates how he's been working on his hips to be more fluid in and out of his routes. Footwork has also been a priority, allowing the receiver to adjust his routes more soundly if he gets jammed at the line. Yoga and Pilates have been added to his regimen, too, in order to strengthen his core when absorbing tackles.

The goal? Gabriel wants more on his plate. He thinks those 621 yards are just the beginning. So if he fine-tunes his body and technique, the Browns will be inclined to throw him more footballs.

"I look at how Antonio Brown and Steve Smith can take over a game. I love that. I know that I have that same ability where I can do that throughout a full 16-game season," Gabriel said. "I'm just ready to show it."

Believe it or not, Gabriel actually had better rookie statistics than the 5-foot-9 Smith and the 5-foot-10 Brown, combined.

Steve Smith

2001

Carolina Panthers

10 catches

154 yards

Antonio Brown

2010

Pittsburgh Steelers

16 catches

167 yards

Even though the pair of receivers Gabriel hopes to become play for division rivals, the two undersized receivers are dynamic game-changers.

Let's not put a ceiling on Gabriel. If Cleveland's passing game improves, there's no reason to think Gabriel's numbers won't also keep climbing up the mountain.

Three interesting NFL headlines

Panthers reportedly release veteran running back DeAngelo Williams

Jameis Winston doesn’t rule out playing baseball in the future

Winners and losers from the combine  

What we wrote on Monday

Mike Pettine says Browns No. 1 offseason goal? Make the defense elite. Read More

Quick hitting notes on Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota, 2015 QB class. Read More.  

Cleveland Browns host Black History Month panel discussion. Read More.

Ray Farmer and Pettine reveal their favorite questions to ask at the combine. Read More.

Browns optimistic Alex Mack will be a "full go" at training camp in July. Read More.

Browns social media post of the day

No matter what I realize there will always be doubters can't lose sleep over it. I always keep God first through it all. They will see! — Tashaun J. Gipson SR (@Gipson_duos24) February 23, 2015

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising