Dawg Pound Journal: Taylor Gabriel training to take next step as big-play WR

The uproar about rookie receivers in 2014 rightfully was about Odell Beckham's one-handed catches for the Giants and Mike Evans' impossible-to-defend size for the Buccaneers.

But in arguably the most important statistic for a receiver, yards per catch, there stood Browns rookie Taylor Gabriel, ranking third in the entire NFL (17.3). Only DeSean Jackson of the Redskins and Michael Floyd of the Cardinals averaged more.

For a passing attack that ranked near the bottom in the league, Gabriel's 36 catches for 621 yards habitually created seismic waves in the offense when it needed a jolt.

"I wasn't shocked with my play on the field, I was shocked that I got the opportunity to go out and play as much as I did," said Gabriel, an undrafted free agent out of Abilene Christian. "Right now, I'm just hungry and I want more of a role. I feel like I can dominate other defenders."

Relaxation in the offseason has not been a priority for the 24-year-old Gabriel. Every Tuesday and Thursday, his hours are spent with trainers on youth football fields in Dallas.