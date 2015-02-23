Dawg Pound Journal: Taylor Gabriel training to take next step as big-play WR

The uproar about rookie receivers in 2014 rightfully was about Odell Beckham's one-handed catches for the Giants and Mike Evans' impossible-to-defend size for the Buccaneers.
But in arguably the most important statistic for a receiver, yards per catch, there stood Browns rookie Taylor Gabriel, ranking third in the entire NFL (17.3). Only DeSean Jackson of the Redskins and Michael Floyd of the Cardinals averaged more.
For a passing attack that ranked near the bottom in the league, Gabriel's 36 catches for 621 yards habitually created seismic waves in the offense when it needed a jolt.
"I wasn't shocked with my play on the field, I was shocked that I got the opportunity to go out and play as much as I did," said Gabriel, an undrafted free agent out of Abilene Christian. "Right now, I'm just hungry and I want more of a role. I feel like I can dominate other defenders."
Relaxation in the offseason has not been a priority for the 24-year-old Gabriel. Every Tuesday and Thursday, his hours are spent with trainers on youth football fields in Dallas.
In the video below, Gabriel demonstrates how he's been working on his hips to be more fluid in and out of his routes. Footwork has also been a priority, allowing the receiver to adjust his routes more soundly if he gets jammed at the line. Yoga and Pilates have been added to his regimen, too, in order to strengthen his core when absorbing tackles.
The goal? Gabriel wants more on his plate. He thinks those 621 yards are just the beginning. So if he fine-tunes his body and technique, the Browns will be inclined to throw him more footballs.
"I look at how Antonio Brown and Steve Smith can take over a game. I love that. I know that I have that same ability where I can do that throughout a full 16-game season," Gabriel said. "I'm just ready to show it."
Believe it or not, Gabriel actually had better rookie statistics than the 5-foot-9 Smith and the 5-foot-10 Brown, combined.
|
Steve Smith
|
2001
|
Carolina Panthers
|
10 catches
|
154 yards
|
Antonio Brown
|
2010
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
16 catches
|
167 yards
Even though the pair of receivers Gabriel hopes to become play for division rivals, the two undersized receivers are dynamic game-changers.
Let's not put a ceiling on Gabriel. If Cleveland's passing game improves, there's no reason to think Gabriel's numbers won't also keep climbing up the mountain.
