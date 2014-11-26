Dawg Pound Journal: What are the Browns thankful for this year?

Several members of the Cleveland Browns and their significant others gathered at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank on Tuesday to load up trucks full of food for those in need of a Thanksgiving meal.

There was a delightful mood in the air. Not only are the Browns 7-4, but more than two dozen members of the team showed up on their off day to volunteer their time. This goes back to what we wrote on Monday: this truly is one cohesive unit.

Since Thanksgiving is tomorrow, we thought we'd ask the players what they are most thankful for.

Andrew Hawkins: "I'm most thankful for my family. They are my rock. I'm thankful for being where I'm at now in my career and my life. There have been so many blessings. There's so much to be thankful for."

Joel Bitonio: "Just being here in Cleveland and the warm welcome I've gotten. The Cleveland people and the community are amazing. Through social media you are so connected to the fans now. And every time I have a good game, there's always someone who will say something to you on social media that'll make your day a little brighter. I'm thankful to be on the Browns. I'm thankful for being healthy and being able to play the game I love."

Spencer Lanning: "I'm most thankful for the team. It's not often you get a bunch of gentlemen who share the same ideals and passion for the game. If I can't spend Thanksgiving with my own family, I'd much rather be here in Cleveland spending it with my city and my teammates."

Travis Benjamin: "I'm just thankful for everything that has happened to me. I'm thankful for being able to give back to the community. I'm thankful to be alive."