News

Dawg Pound Journal: What are the Browns thankful for this year?

Nov 26, 2014 at 02:15 AM
112614_576_dpj_event.jpg

Several members of the Cleveland Browns and their significant others gathered at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank on Tuesday to load up trucks full of food for those in need of a Thanksgiving meal.

There was a delightful mood in the air. Not only are the Browns 7-4, but more than two dozen members of the team showed up on their off day to volunteer their time. This goes back to what we wrote on Monday: this truly is one cohesive unit.

Since Thanksgiving is tomorrow, we thought we'd ask the players what they are most thankful for.

Andrew Hawkins: "I'm most thankful for my family. They are my rock. I'm thankful for being where I'm at now in my career and my life. There have been so many blessings. There's so much to be thankful for."

Joel Bitonio: "Just being here in Cleveland and the warm welcome I've gotten. The Cleveland people and the community are amazing. Through social media you are so connected to the fans now. And every time I have a good game, there's always someone who will say something to you on social media that'll make your day a little brighter. I'm thankful to be on the Browns. I'm thankful for being healthy and being able to play the game I love."

Spencer Lanning: "I'm most thankful for the team. It's not often you get a bunch of gentlemen who share the same ideals and passion for the game. If I can't spend Thanksgiving with my own family, I'd much rather be here in Cleveland spending it with my city and my teammates."

Travis Benjamin: "I'm just thankful for everything that has happened to me. I'm thankful for being able to give back to the community. I'm thankful to be alive."

Craig Robertson: "For one, just being alive. I've been around Cleveland for a while now. Just to be able to volunteer and help people have a good Thanksgiving means everything. We are so blessed with what we have. Why not give back?"

Victory Visuals | Browns vs. Falcons

No Title
1 / 14
No Title
2 / 14
No Title
3 / 14
No Title
4 / 14
No Title
5 / 14
No Title
6 / 14
No Title
7 / 14
No Title
8 / 14
No Title
9 / 14
No Title
10 / 14
No Title
11 / 14
No Title
12 / 14
No Title
13 / 14
No Title
14 / 14
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Final thoughts on the Falcons win

  • Joel Bitonio said something yesterday that caught my attention: Nick McDonald had by far his best game as a Brown. The center was thrown into the mix on Oct. 26 against the Raiders and will be the first to admit he's had some struggles in run blocking. Those struggles did not exist against the Falcons. If McDonald can keep this up, it'll be bad news for opposing defenses.
  • Coach Mike Pettine singled out Craig Robertson as having a fantastic game against the Falcons. His nine tackles speak for themselves.
  • "Our defensive line played incredible," said Robertson. "Coach can single out whoever, but I told those guys during the game and after the game: they had one of their best games of the season."
  • So even if the box score didn't accurately represent it: the Browns got back to their formula – they controlled the line of scrimmage on both ends.

*Thanksgiving Day NFL Predictions *

Bears 31, Lions 22

Eagles 27, Cowboys 19

49ers 17, Seahawks 14

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising