Dawg Pound Journal: What's going on with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Three weeks ago on Sunday Night Football, the Pittsburgh Steelers dismantled the Carolina Panthers 37-19 in front of a national audience.

Both Le'Veon Bell and LaGarrette Blount carved their way through the highly-regarded Panthers front seven, combining for 265 yards rushing as Carolina was held to 42 yards on the ground. The utter dominance painted a picture that the Steelers could be emerging as one of the top teams in the AFC.

Then the following week, the Buccaneers game happened. Tampa Bay was coming off the most humiliating defeat in franchise history (a 56-14 loss to the Falcons) and were starting the youthful Mike Glennon at quarterback. The Steelers let the Buccaneers hang around and didn't finish them. Glennon manufactured a four-play, 46-yard drive, culminating with a Vincent Jackson touchdown and that stunned and silenced Heinz Field.

Last Sunday, the Steelers may have responded, but it wasn't a thing of beauty. In their 17-9 victory at Jacksonville, Pittsburgh finally flexed their defensive muscles, but again they let the winless Jaguars hang around. With 5:28 left in the fourth quarter, Blake Bortles had the football and a chance to force the game to overtime. The rookie quarterback faltered and Steelers fans collectively breathed a sigh of relief.

Statistically and record wise, the Steelers seem to be having a solid first half of the season. They're 3-2 and ranked 4th in the NFL in offense and 9th on defense. But the last three games have been troublesome. The Steelers have not buried two of the NFL's weaker teams – FootballOutsiders.com rank Tampa and Jacksonville as the two least efficient teams in the pro football.

All of this bodes well for the Cleveland Browns. Since their Week 1, 30-27, last second loss to Pittsburgh, the Browns have strengthened their identity and mental toughness in the fourth quarter. Plus, this game is at FirstEnergy Stadium. Outside of a few plays here and there, Cleveland's defense has been thriving at home.