DB Robert Nelson training with his Smart car

Living in Arizona this offseason, Browns defensive back Robert Nelson bought a Smart car. The vehicle helps him get around town, run everyday errands and make trips to the golf course.



But Nelson has found another way to use the Smart car: training.



In the video above, you'll see rope attached to Nelson as he pulls his Smart car across an empty parking lot.



The unique training methodologies don't stop with Smart cars. When Nelson hops on a treadmill, he's usually running backward to help him with footwork. You'll also find Nelson wearing a dense training mask, which make the workouts more intense and further builds strength and endurance.



Because of the crowd of talent in the defensive backs room, many considered Nelson a longshot to make the roster last summer. But a gorgeous interception against the Bears in the preseason helped propel Nelson onto the final 53-man roster.



Undrafted from Arizona State, Nelson suited up in seven games during his rookie campaign, playing mostly on special teams. For Nelson to stay on the active roster all season, it shows how highly the Browns think of him.



"Nelly is a name that may not garner headlines, but we see a bright future with him," defensive backs coach Jeff Hafley said in a recent interview.



Said Joe Haden: "That boy can play ball. He's got crazy good instincts."



Nelson's determined for more than just a role on special teams in 2015. And remember, coach Mike Pettine has said in the past the best players will play – no matter where they were picked in the draft or how much money they are being paid.



We're a month out from OTAs. If Nelson shows significant improvement during the first practice sessions of the season, he'll provide competition for Justin Gilbert and Pierre Desir in the cornerback rotation. ​

