DE Myles Garrett and G Joel Bitonio earn local PFWA awards

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett and OL Joel Bitonio each have earned awards from the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) for the 2023 season. Garrett was unanimously voted the PFWA Joe Thomas Award winner and Bitonio was named winner of the PFWA Dino Lucarelli 'Good Guy Award.'
Garrett, who was named to his fifth career Pro Bowl, is leading the Browns with 14 sacks. Garrett anchors a Browns defense that leads the NFL in several categories including total defense (266.6 yards per game) and passing defense (165.9 yards per game). The team's 266.6 net yards allowed per game are the fewest allowed in the NFL since the 2009 Jets allowed 252.3. The Browns also lead the NFL in third down percentage (64-of-218 for 29.4 percent) and has allowed just 231 total first downs, 47 less than the Chiefs who are currently second in the NFL. Garrett is the first Browns player to win the Joe Thomas award three times, having won it in three of the past four seasons.
The 'Good Guy Award' is given annually to a player for his cooperation with the media and for the way the player carries himself in the community and with his teammates. This marks Bitonio's fourth time (2017, 2018, 2021 and 2023) winning the award. Joe Thomas (2010 and 2013) is the only other player in team history to win the award more than once.
Cleveland Browns PFWA Joe Thomas Award - Player of the Year Winners:
|Year
|Winner
|2001
|LB Jamir Miller
|2002
|RB William Green
|2003
|LB Andra Davis
|2004
|SS Robert Griffith
|2005
|RB Reuben Droughns
|2006
|LB Kamerion Wimbley
|2007
|QB Derek Anderson
|2008
|DL Shaun Rogers
|2009
|KR Joshua Cribbs
|2010
|RB Peyton Hillis
|2011
|LB D’Qwell Jackson
|2012
|K Phil Dawson
|2013
|WR Josh Gordon
|2014
|OL Joe Thomas
|2015
|TE Gary Barnidge
|2016
|OL Joe Thomas
|2017
|RB Duke Johnson Jr.
|2018
|QB Baker Mayfield
|2019
|RB Nick Chubb
|2020
|DE Myles Garrett
|2021
|DE Myles Garrett
|2022
|OL Joel Bitonio
|2023
|DE Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns PFWA Dino Lucarelli 'Good Guy Award' Winners:
|Year
|Winner
|2001
|QB Tim Couch
|2002
|DB Corey Fuller
|2003
|OL Shaun O’Hara
|2004
|DB Daylon McCutcheon
|2005
|OL Jeff Faine
|2006
|DB Brian Russell
|2007
|K Phil Dawson
|2008
|DB Brandon McDonald
|2009
|LB David Bowens
|2010
|OL Joe Thomas
|2011
|DB Mike Adams
|2012
|LB D’Qwell Jackson
|2013
|OL Joe Thomas
|2014
|QB Brian Hoyer
|2015
|QB Josh McCown
|2016
|LB Christian Kirksey
|2017
|OL Joel Bitonio
|2018
|OL Joel Bitonio
|2019
|DL Sheldon Richardson
|2020
|DL Larry Ogunjobi
|2021
|OL Joel Bitonio and DE Myles Garrett
|2022
|QB Jacoby Brissett
|2023
|OL Joel Bitonio