DE Myles Garrett and G Joel Bitonio earn local PFWA awards

Garrett was voted the Joe Thomas Award winner and Bitonio was named Dino Lucarelli ‘Good Guy Award' winner

Jan 04, 2024 at 09:47 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
PFWA awards

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett and OL Joel Bitonio each have earned awards from the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) for the 2023 season. Garrett was unanimously voted the PFWA Joe Thomas Award winner and Bitonio was named winner of the PFWA Dino Lucarelli 'Good Guy Award.'

Garrett, who was named to his fifth career Pro Bowl, is leading the Browns with 14 sacks. Garrett anchors a Browns defense that leads the NFL in several categories including total defense (266.6 yards per game) and passing defense (165.9 yards per game). The team's 266.6 net yards allowed per game are the fewest allowed in the NFL since the 2009 Jets allowed 252.3. The Browns also lead the NFL in third down percentage (64-of-218 for 29.4 percent) and has allowed just 231 total first downs, 47 less than the Chiefs who are currently second in the NFL. Garrett is the first Browns player to win the Joe Thomas award three times, having won it in three of the past four seasons. 

The 'Good Guy Award' is given annually to a player for his cooperation with the media and for the way the player carries himself in the community and with his teammates. This marks Bitonio's fourth time (2017, 2018, 2021 and 2023) winning the award. Joe Thomas (2010 and 2013) is the only other player in team history to win the award more than once.

Cleveland Browns PFWA Joe Thomas Award - Player of the Year Winners:

Table inside Article
Year Winner
2001 LB Jamir Miller
2002 RB William Green
2003 LB Andra Davis
2004 SS Robert Griffith
2005 RB Reuben Droughns
2006 LB Kamerion Wimbley
2007 QB Derek Anderson
2008 DL Shaun Rogers
2009 KR Joshua Cribbs
2010 RB Peyton Hillis
2011 LB D’Qwell Jackson
2012 K Phil Dawson
2013 WR Josh Gordon
2014 OL Joe Thomas
2015 TE Gary Barnidge
2016 OL Joe Thomas
2017 RB Duke Johnson Jr.
2018 QB Baker Mayfield
2019 RB Nick Chubb
2020 DE Myles Garrett
2021 DE Myles Garrett
2022 OL Joel Bitonio
2023 DE Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns PFWA Dino Lucarelli 'Good Guy Award' Winners:

Table inside Article
Year Winner
2001 QB Tim Couch
2002 DB Corey Fuller
2003 OL Shaun O’Hara
2004 DB Daylon McCutcheon
2005 OL Jeff Faine
2006 DB Brian Russell
2007 K Phil Dawson
2008 DB Brandon McDonald
2009 LB David Bowens
2010 OL Joe Thomas
2011 DB Mike Adams
2012 LB D’Qwell Jackson
2013 OL Joe Thomas
2014 QB Brian Hoyer
2015 QB Josh McCown
2016 LB Christian Kirksey
2017 OL Joel Bitonio
2018 OL Joel Bitonio
2019 DL Sheldon Richardson
2020 DL Larry Ogunjobi
2021 OL Joel Bitonio and DE Myles Garrett
2022 QB Jacoby Brissett
2023 OL Joel Bitonio

Related Content

news

Breaking down potential opponents for the Browns in the Wild Card playoff game

The Browns clinched their spot in the playoffs following their Week 17 win over the Jets
news

Five Browns players earn Pro Bowl honors

Browns also had six players selected as alternates for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games
news

Assessing the Browns linebacker unit progression through the season

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Sione Takitaki are in the midst of breakout seasons
news

Browns young offensive talent could get more opportunities to show their skills in Week 18

Cleveland's offense will look to stay consistent in final game of the regular season
Advertising