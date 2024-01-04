DE Myles Garrett and G Joel Bitonio earn local PFWA awards

Garrett, who was named to his fifth career Pro Bowl, is leading the Browns with 14 sacks. Garrett anchors a Browns defense that leads the NFL in several categories including total defense (266.6 yards per game) and passing defense (165.9 yards per game). The team's 266.6 net yards allowed per game are the fewest allowed in the NFL since the 2009 Jets allowed 252.3. The Browns also lead the NFL in third down percentage (64-of-218 for 29.4 percent) and has allowed just 231 total first downs, 47 less than the Chiefs who are currently second in the NFL. Garrett is the first Browns player to win the Joe Thomas award three times, having won it in three of the past four seasons.