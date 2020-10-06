Community

Dedicate a Tribute for American Cancer Society's Tributes at Twilight: A Visual Driving Experience

Oct 06, 2020 at 10:18 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
100620_twilight

As part of the Browns' Crucial Catch initiative, join us for this year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer: Tributes at Twilight, a visual driving experience in partnership with the American Cancer Society.

Cancer doesn't stop, so neither do we. Although we are living in a COVID world, it's still important that we continue the fight against cancer every day. The impact of the pandemic will reduce the ability to fund cancer research by 50% in 2020 – the Society's lowest investment this century if current trends continue. That is why on Saturday, October 17th from 6:30 – 8:00p.m. at FirstEnergy stadium, the Browns and the American Cancer Society will be hosting a drive-thru Tribute Garden where we will be showcasing Luminaria bags while staying socially distant and safe in cars. The experience will begin at the University Hospital Gate and feature a large, light-up pink chair.

The Tribute Garden will showcase pink and gold bags in support, in honor, or in memory of people's loved ones who have been affected by cancer. All bags will be displayed and lit during the drive-thru experience. If you would like to dedicate a tribute, you can purchase one here for a donation of $10 or $25.  

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer movement raises awareness and funds to end breast cancer and ensures that no one faces this disease alone.

In honor of the event, FirstEnergy Stadium, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Terminal Tower will all be lit pink. We invite you to get in your car and drive down to the stadium on October 17 to experience this can't miss drive-thru event!

If you attend, share your experience with us by using #give10 and tagging @BrownsGiveBack on social media!

