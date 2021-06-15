Denzel Ward eager to see how Browns D will 'all come together'

Ward and the rest of the Browns will have their first opportunity to see how the new pieces fit this week. Mandatory minicamp marks the first time this offseason that all 90 Browns players will be on the same field, and the full attendance will provide plenty of early glimpses at how position battles and schemes of defensive coordinator Joe Woods will progress.

From a schematic perspective, don't expect the defense to look similar from last year. Woods previously spoke this offseason about how he plans to use the nickel and dime formations with more frequency this offseason. Ward, of course, will be one of them, while Greedy Williams, free-agent addition Troy Hill and 2021 first-round pick Greg Newsome II could be in the cornerback formula, too.

No matter the schemes, Ward believes the Browns are positioned for success simply off the high quantity of depth across the entire defense.

"With the guys this year, we're going to be able to do a lot of things," Ward said. "I'm sure Joe is going to take advantage of that."

Beyond his position group, Ward is surrounded by some of the best defensive players who became available at the start of 2021 free agency.

Behind him at safety will be John Johnson III, who established himself as a durable, vocal and consistent force in his previous four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. Ward and Johnson are now among the top leaders of the secondary, and Ward has enjoyed seeing how Johnson has entrenched himself already as a new leader in Cleveland.

"He's already showing that he's a leader on this team," Ward said. "He's communicating out there again, guys in position to play and now he's making plays out there. So it's gonna be good to have him on."

In front of Ward, Jadeveon Clowney and Takkarist McKinley will provide a boost to the defensive line. Their combination with All-Pro talent Myles Garrett could give the Browns one of the top defensive lines in the league, and for Ward, the increased pressure expected to be delivered in opposing backfields this season likely means more opportunities for interceptions.

"That was huge. We need those guys," he said. "We're a tandem and we work together, so you can never have enough great pass rushers. I'm looking forward to seeing those guys get to the quarterback and making my job easier in the back end."

The Browns have plenty of on-field work left to ensure it all goes to plan, and the true beginning of that process begins Tuesday with the first practice of minicamp.

Based on his early impressions of the unit, Ward believes those steps won't take long to complete.