Denzel Ward named Week 14 NFL Way to Play Award recipient

CB Denzel Ward solidified the Browns' win over the Ravens last week with a perfectly-timed tackle on receiver Rashod Bateman before he could reach the first-down marker with one minute left in the game.

The play was one of the best Ward made all afternoon in the 24-22 victory, and it's also being recognized by the NFL as an exemplary way of playing the game — Ward's technique, which prevented him making a possible helmet-to-helmet, blindside hit is precisely how the NFL wants its defenders to make an impactful tackle.

As a result of the play, Ward is the Week 14 recipient of the NFL Way to Play Award, which recognizes NFL players who exemplify proper technique to make big plays. He, as well as each recipient of the award, will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the local youth or high school football program of the player's choice.