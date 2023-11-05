CB Denzel Ward locks down WR Marquise Brown and delivers another elite performance

On third-and-5 with 5:33 left in the third quarter, Ward almost came away with his second interception on the day. He jumped a slant that Brown was running, and his hands touched the ball but didn't secure the catch. It appeared as if he dropped the pass, but Brown knocked the ball out of Ward's hands. Throughout the game, Brown was targeted eight times and only caught two passes where Ward was guarding him. Ward made it difficult all evening for him to find separation.

Ward, in his sixth year with the Browns, has not only been a good leader on the field, but he has been one at practice for the younger defensive backs.

"Denzel comes to work every day," S Grant Delpit said. "He doesn't say much. He just goes to work. You see it in his technique and work ethic. I take a lot from his game. I try to get some press work with him to improve my feet. He's a technician out there for sure."

Ward finished Sunday's game with three tackles, two pass deflections, and an interception. After getting his second interception, Ward became one of only two NFL players alongside Denver's Justin Simmons to record at least two interceptions each season since 2018. Ward has an impressive 15 career interceptions since joining the Browns as a first-round pick in 2018.

This interception put him on par with Emerson, who has the most interceptions on the team. The defensive backs have a friendly competition to see who will end up with the most interceptions this season.