By the Numbers: Browns defense stifles the Cardinals offense 

Nov 05, 2023 at 05:40 PM
The Browns dominated from start to finish Sunday afternoon against the Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 27-0 — which was their first shutout since 2007 — and earned their fifth win of the season.

Here are the key figures from Sunday's win.

107.5 — QB Deshaun Watson, in his return to the starting lineup after missing Week 8, has a 107.5 passer rating.

0 — The Browns committed zero turnovers, the first time this season they haven't given the ball away.

63.3 — Watson completed 63.3 percent of his passes Sunday, the best by a Browns quarterback since Week 3.

139 — WR Amari Cooper had 139 receiving yards and caught all five of his targets. He also finished with one touchdown.

20.8 — The Browns defense held QB Clayton Tune to a 20.8 passer rating for the first start of his career.

2 — The Browns caught two interceptions, the first time this season they caught multiple in a game.

11 — The Browns defense tackled the Cardinals 11 times for a loss Sunday.

8 — The Browns defense had a total of eight pass deflections.

7 — The Browns defense had seven sacks and nine quarterback hurries. The seven sacks were the Browns most in a game since 2021.

58 — The Cardinals finished the game with 58 net yards, with 41 net rushing yards and 17 net passing yards. The 58 net yards is the third-fewest allowed in a game in Browns' history.

3 — The Browns totaled three takeaways with the two interceptions, as well as the strip sack by DT Shelby Harris and then DE Myles Garrett on the recovery.

