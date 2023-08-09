Team Coverage

Presented by

Deshaun Watson set to make preseason debut vs. Commanders

Watson will start the Browns’ second game of the preseason

Aug 09, 2023 at 12:32 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Contributor

Watson starting

QB Deshaun Watson said Wednesday he will start in the Browns' second game of the preseason Friday night against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

"I just know I'm starting off," Watson said. "The biggest thing is getting a feel for pregame and starting off the game, also getting myself back into routine of the season."

Watson wasn't sure how long he would remain in the game, but the offensive reps will be important as the Browns continue to roll out a modified playbook designed to bring the best out of Watson and the Browns' deep array of weapons.

"It doesn't matter how long I play," Watson said. "I'm a competitor. How ever long (head coach Kevin Stefanski) wants me to play, I will go out there and compete for the length of time and see what happens from there."

Watson starting could mean the Browns also plan to play several of their other offensive starters, but he said he won't put any expectations on how the game should go.

All he wants to do is put on a smooth performance.

"Just go out there with an open mind," he said. "It's still very basic on what we will show and won't show. It's just operational, going out there to compete."

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Related Content

news

Browns will play 'majority' of starters vs. Commanders

Most starters — in addition to QB Deshaun Watson — will start the preseason game Friday against the Commanders
news

Bill Callahan impressed by 'major steps' from rookie OT Dawand Jones 

Jones played 74 snaps at the Hall of Fame Game and didn't allow a QB pressure
news

Rodney McLeod believes Browns defense 'feeling good' about schemes from Jim Schwartz

McLeod believes the defense is right where they need to be through the first two weeks of training camp 
news

Deion Jones 'ready to go' for Browns debut

Jones is set to play in his first game with the Browns after they acquired him in a trade with the Falcons last week
news

Browns defense looking to replicate 2021 turnaround game vs. Ravens 

The Browns defense did a serviceable job of limiting QB Lamar Jackson in Baltimore last season, and it's imperative for them to do it again after three straight losses
news

Browns know they must have 'playoff mindset' against upcoming divisional opponents

The Browns can't afford to extend their losing streak in their next two games against the Ravens and Bengals
news

Myles Garrett fine after aggravating shoulder injury, expects to play in Week 7

Garrett exited the Browns' loss against the Patriots in the fourth quarter after aggravating a shoulder injury
news

Myles Garrett 'ready for another round' to correct defensive woes

Garrett feels the urge to step up his game and elevate the rest of the defense from an inconsistent start to the season
news

Joe Woods believes Browns defense will improve 'if we all work together'

The defense has placed an added emphasis on tackling this week and knows it must find solutions before Sunday's game against New England
news

Deion Jones 'can't wait to see' how he can help Browns defense

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the Browns will evaluate Jones in practice this week before determining if he'll play in Week 6 against the Patriots
news

M.J. Emerson Jr. 'knew the ball was coming' on huge 4th-down stop

The rookie cornerback gave the Browns a chance to win Sunday after a crucial pass breakup on 4th down
Advertising