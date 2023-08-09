Deshaun Watson set to make preseason debut vs. Commanders

QB Deshaun Watson said Wednesday he will start in the Browns' second game of the preseason Friday night against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

"I just know I'm starting off," Watson said. "The biggest thing is getting a feel for pregame and starting off the game, also getting myself back into routine of the season."

Watson wasn't sure how long he would remain in the game, but the offensive reps will be important as the Browns continue to roll out a modified playbook designed to bring the best out of Watson and the Browns' deep array of weapons.

"It doesn't matter how long I play," Watson said. "I'm a competitor. How ever long (head coach Kevin Stefanski) wants me to play, I will go out there and compete for the length of time and see what happens from there."

Watson starting could mean the Browns also plan to play several of their other offensive starters, but he said he won't put any expectations on how the game should go.

All he wants to do is put on a smooth performance.

"Just go out there with an open mind," he said. "It's still very basic on what we will show and won't show. It's just operational, going out there to compete."