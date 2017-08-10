DeShone Kizer gains confidence, focused on improvement following NFL debut

Indeed, Kizer showed poise in the pocket and the arm talent that led some to believe he'd be a top-five pick in the Draft. While Kizer's physical tools have been on display throughout camp, both he and Jackson have stressed the need for consistency and a mastery of the playbook.

"I wanted to see DeShone play. I thought I needed to put him out there in the fire," Jackson said.

"I think it was a great experience for him. There's a lot for him to learn from, but there was a lot of good things that he did, and he stood in there and made some plays with his arm. He will be the first to tell you there are so many things that he has to grow from. Just calling the play right, he will be the first to tell you that so he will grow that way, but there were some positives there, too."

As such, Kizer said he'll dive into the film along with veteran counterparts Brock Osweiler, Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan to see where he needs to improve.

Jackson, asked Kizer's performance and how it might factor into the Browns' ongoing quarterback competition, said it's "way too early to talk about that."

"Let's see it for what it was. The guy made some plays at the end that gave us a chance to win, but there is still so much growth that needs to happen for this young player," he said. "We all know he is talented, as I said before, but there are still some things he needs to do better."