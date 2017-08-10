News

DeShone Kizer gains confidence, focused on improvement following NFL debut

Aug 10, 2017 at 06:04 PM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

CLEVELAND — DeShone Kizer let it rip Thursday night.

The rookie quarterback helped the Browns rally past the Saints, 20-14, in their preseason opener and, in the process, gained a new layer of confidence as training camp rolls on.

"I definitely think I made some improvements," Kizer said, referencing the team's Orange & Brown Scrimmage last week. "I can definitely say from the scrimmage to now that I'm still heading in the right direction."

Kizer, the former Notre Dame star whom Cleveland drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft this past spring, passed for 184 yards on 11-of-18 competitions, including a 45-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to Jordan Payton with under two minutes to play.

And though it was an exciting display for all involved, both Kizer and Jackson played down matters as the youngster continues to learn and grow within Cleveland's offense.

"I'm sure he's in the locker room excited, but he'll be the first to tell you, there are so many other things to clean up," Jackson said.

"He probably would tell you it should have been two more long balls for big plays. He has a lot of work to do. He has to keep growing, and he has to keep working, but a night like tonight, for a young player as you mentioned, will give him confidence."

Indeed, Kizer showed poise in the pocket and the arm talent that led some to believe he'd be a top-five pick in the Draft. While Kizer's physical tools have been on display throughout camp, both he and Jackson have stressed the need for consistency and a mastery of the playbook.

"I wanted to see DeShone play. I thought I needed to put him out there in the fire," Jackson said.

"I think it was a great experience for him. There's a lot for him to learn from, but there was a lot of good things that he did, and he stood in there and made some plays with his arm. He will be the first to tell you there are so many things that he has to grow from. Just calling the play right, he will be the first to tell you that so he will grow that way, but there were some positives there, too."

As such, Kizer said he'll dive into the film along with veteran counterparts Brock Osweiler, Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan to see where he needs to improve.

Jackson, asked Kizer's performance and how it might factor into the Browns' ongoing quarterback competition, said it's "way too early to talk about that."

"Let's see it for what it was. The guy made some plays at the end that gave us a chance to win, but there is still so much growth that needs to happen for this young player," he said. "We all know he is talented, as I said before, but there are still some things he needs to do better."

"This whole process, the goal is to gain confidence in everything that we're doing," Kizer added. "There's a reason that we're still in training camp after preseason game one, it's because I am still in the developmental stage in my career." Thursday night, at the very least, was a good first step.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising