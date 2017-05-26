DeShone Kizer knows he has long way to go but holds himself to high standard

A series or two later, Kizer misread the defense and thought he was throwing a short pass to one of his receivers only to see it easily intercepted.

"That's a part of it. I'm still trying to figure this thing out," Kizer said. "We were in a blitz period today and they were sending a couple different looks at me and I forced a ball I shouldn't have forced. I'll go back, watch film and I bet you won't see that same pick ever again. That's part of the growing process and I look forward to continuing to compete with him and continuing to have Coach (Gregg) Williams throw the kitchen sink at us and figure out how I can combat that, so that when it comes time to go out there one day, hopefully I have the right tools to be successful."

Browns coach Hue Jackson is making sure Kizer acquires those tools in an expedited, yet measured fashion.

Jackson said Monday there would be some OTAs and practices where he'd spend the bulk of his time with Kizer. It's nothing new for Jackson, who has worked with a number of young quarterbacks throughout his career, and it's been welcomed by Kizer, who said it was "exactly what I expected" after getting to know the head coach on his pre-draft visit to Berea.

Jackson said Wednesday that Kizer has responded to what can be a daunting challenge "better than some guys I have been around." Still, it's a long way until the season opener, and Kizer will be tasked with making the most of every hour he has -- whether it's on the field, in the classroom or before he goes to sleep -- until then.

"When you have the guy who's calling the plays, the guy who has created this offense—he knows the language inside and out—teaching your everyday fundamentals, it definitely pushes you a little quicker than if it was someone else who has to then go through him," Kizer said. "I'm at the top of the command in terms of the guys who are coaching me, so it's going to allow me to get out there and compete little faster than otherwise.