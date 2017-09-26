DeShone Kizer 'knows the buck starts and stops with him' but 'everybody plays a role' in struggles

DeShone Kizer pointed no fingers and made no excuses after a loss to the Colts that saw the rookie quarterback and Browns offense struggle for a third time in as many games.

"In order for us to move forward as an offense," Kizer said postgame, "I've got to make sure the ball's in the right spot at the right time."

Kizer took ownership of three interceptions — including one in the red zone that ended a promising drive in the third quarter — and a new-look group still building chemistry early this season.

"Turnovers are the name of this game in this league," he said, "and we went out there and had two crucial ones in prime opportunities and moments for us to go down and change the momentum of the game."

After rallying past a three-touchdown deficit, neither head coach Hue Jackson nor Kizer took much pride in a comeback that was too little, too late. Kizer said it's on him to make sure Cleveland's offense can "sustainably play well." Jackson on Monday lauded the rookie for placing Sunday's loss on his shoulders, but made clear the rest of the Browns' offense must step up around him.

"There is a part of that I do want him to assume (responsibility) because I think he knows the buck starts and stops with him, but I also recognize – he does, too, and it's my job to show him – that everybody plays a role in it," he said. "It's not just him. He has to do his part, and he has to do it better. We have turned the ball over quite a bit the last several weeks, and we can't do that if we want to win football games.