News

DeShone Kizer motivated by learning experiences at Orange & Brown Scrimmage

Aug 05, 2017 at 05:09 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

CLEVELAND — DeShone Kizer chalked up Friday night's Orange & Brown Scrimmage as a learning experience, but the Browns rookie quarterback wasn't pleased with how it all unfolded.

"I've played better," said Kizer, who was up and down in his debut at FirstEnergy Stadium. "For me to step out there and not play at the level that I would like to play at is a little disappointing for myself."

But don't conflate disappointed for discouraged. That's not the case as Kizer, the second-round pick and former Notre Dame star, competes to be Cleveland's starting quarterback this fall.

"We're going to take this into tomorrow," he said, "and continue to get better throughout training camp."

To be certain, this was Kizer's first real test ahead of Thursday's preseason opener against New Orleans and, over the past few months, both he and Browns coach Hue Jackson have acknowledged that rookie mistakes will be made.

For example, Kizer missed an open Duke Johnson Jr. for what would have been a touchdown late in the scrimmage. It was a misfire that had just a bit too much air under it.

"He missed that one. He would be the first to tell you that. That's a ball that he normally makes," Jackson said. "To me, that's his first time in this stadium making that throw in that end zone. You have to be here. I would be surprised if a lot of our quarterbacks don't show back up here later on tonight just to go back through that. That's what the good ones do. They find out, this is your home, this is where you play, and the elements are a little different than the practice field."

"For him to be that wide open, for me to miss is unacceptable," Kizer added. "I'll go back and obviously check out the footwork on that play, check out the read, where my eyes are and make sure that we can make the correction going into tomorrow to continue to get better as much as we can."

Photos: Orange & Brown Scrimmage 2017

Browns hold their annual scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium.

No Title
1 / 48
No Title
2 / 48
No Title
3 / 48
No Title
4 / 48
No Title
5 / 48
No Title
6 / 48
No Title
7 / 48
No Title
8 / 48
No Title
9 / 48
No Title
10 / 48
No Title
11 / 48
No Title
12 / 48
No Title
13 / 48
No Title
14 / 48
No Title
15 / 48
No Title
16 / 48
No Title
17 / 48
No Title
18 / 48
No Title
19 / 48
No Title
20 / 48
No Title
21 / 48
No Title
22 / 48
No Title
23 / 48
No Title
24 / 48
No Title
25 / 48
No Title
26 / 48
No Title
27 / 48
No Title
28 / 48
No Title
29 / 48
No Title
30 / 48
No Title
31 / 48
No Title
32 / 48
No Title
33 / 48
No Title
34 / 48
No Title
35 / 48
No Title
36 / 48
No Title
37 / 48
No Title
38 / 48
No Title
39 / 48
No Title
40 / 48
No Title
41 / 48
No Title
42 / 48
No Title
43 / 48
No Title
44 / 48
No Title
45 / 48
No Title
46 / 48
No Title
47 / 48
No Title
48 / 48
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Kizer, who finds himself dueling with Cody Kessler, Brock Osweiler and Kevin Hogan, wasn't the only quarterback who struggled at times Friday night. Jackson described the overall play of his signal callers as "spotty," though cautioned fans not to read too much into it.

Kizer took it all — both the good and bad — in stride. While his arm talent has been apparent throughout camp, Jackson has maintained the goal for the rookie is to become consistent day in and day out. Against that backdrop, Kizer — who spoke of the game finally slowing down Friday night —  shrugged off inevitable questions regarding whether he'd be ready to start in the team's preseason opener next week against New Orleans.

"That is not my call," he said. "I think that coach continues to give me the reps with the first team, continues to watch me develop. We have been continuing to have great communication and building our relationship and I truly believe that I'm getting better each day. From some of the mistakes, like missing Duke across the middle today, and through some of the success, like hitting a bench route on the sideline, these are all new things to me.

"So the more that I learn," he continued, "the better I'll hopefully become and hopefully one day Coach Jackson will be standing right here and will be able to make a call for me to go out there and make a good play for someone."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising