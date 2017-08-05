DeShone Kizer motivated by learning experiences at Orange & Brown Scrimmage

CLEVELAND — DeShone Kizer chalked up Friday night's Orange & Brown Scrimmage as a learning experience, but the Browns rookie quarterback wasn't pleased with how it all unfolded.

"I've played better," said Kizer, who was up and down in his debut at FirstEnergy Stadium. "For me to step out there and not play at the level that I would like to play at is a little disappointing for myself."

But don't conflate disappointed for discouraged. That's not the case as Kizer, the second-round pick and former Notre Dame star, competes to be Cleveland's starting quarterback this fall.

"We're going to take this into tomorrow," he said, "and continue to get better throughout training camp."

To be certain, this was Kizer's first real test ahead of Thursday's preseason opener against New Orleans and, over the past few months, both he and Browns coach Hue Jackson have acknowledged that rookie mistakes will be made.

For example, Kizer missed an open Duke Johnson Jr. for what would have been a touchdown late in the scrimmage. It was a misfire that had just a bit too much air under it.

"He missed that one. He would be the first to tell you that. That's a ball that he normally makes," Jackson said. "To me, that's his first time in this stadium making that throw in that end zone. You have to be here. I would be surprised if a lot of our quarterbacks don't show back up here later on tonight just to go back through that. That's what the good ones do. They find out, this is your home, this is where you play, and the elements are a little different than the practice field."