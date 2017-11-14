News

DeShone Kizer nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week

Nov 14, 2017 at 02:45 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

CLEVELAND — DeShone Kizer put together the best game of his young NFL career this past weekend.

As such, the rookie quarterback is one of five finalists for the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week award after an impressive showing in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

Kizer, who made his eighth start in nine games, combined for 287 yards and two touchdowns in what was something of a breakout performance. He was 21-of-37 passing for 233 yards and ran 10 times for another 54 yards.

Kizer is up against Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard.

Kizer is the second Browns rookie to be nominated for the award. Defensive end Myles Garrett, the first-overall NFL Draft pick, has been nominated twice.

Fans can vote for one of these five players until Friday at 3 p.m.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising