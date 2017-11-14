DeShone Kizer nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week

CLEVELAND — DeShone Kizer put together the best game of his young NFL career this past weekend.

As such, the rookie quarterback is one of five finalists for the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week award after an impressive showing in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

Kizer, who made his eighth start in nine games, combined for 287 yards and two touchdowns in what was something of a breakout performance. He was 21-of-37 passing for 233 yards and ran 10 times for another 54 yards.

Kizer is up against Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard.

Kizer is the second Browns rookie to be nominated for the award. Defensive end Myles Garrett, the first-overall NFL Draft pick, has been nominated twice.