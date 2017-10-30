News

DeShone Kizer takes step forward, proves to Browns 'I'm going to keep the ball out of harm's way'

Oct 29, 2017 at 09:18 PM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

**

TWICKENHAM, England —** DeShone Kizer took a step forward in Sunday's loss to the Vikings but it gave the rookie quarterback little to smile about on an a trans-Atlantic flight back to Cleveland.

Kizer, who made his seventh start this season, helped give the Browns a chance to win a game where they seemingly ran out of gas late. In doing so, Kizer didn't turn the ball over for the first time this year and played his first complete game in almost a month, having been benched three times (including twice at halftime) because of interceptions in that span.

All of that, however, didn't offer the second-round pick from Notre Dame much solace in his postgame news conference at Twickenham Stadium.

"You definitely have to find some moments, and you have to do whatever you can to try to develop individually and as a team. But at the end of the day, I'm sure everyone in this locker room will come up here and tell you that we played this game to win," he said.

"If I go out there and throw six picks, get tossed on the ground 10 times and we win the game, it's a much different feeling."

Kizer's stat line — 18-of-34 completions for 179 yards and one rushing touchdown — was relatively normal but coach Hue Jackson saw growth out of the youngster, who has showed promise through the first half of the season.

"I thought today was a better version of DeShone. We thought he made some throws, made some plays with his legs, made some decisions," Jackson said. "I'm sure there's a couple plays he'd like to have back, like any quarterback would, but I thought this was improvement from where we've been to where we're trying to go, so I was very happy about that.

"We're chasing winning. He knows that and I know that. We've got to get there, and we're not there. But I thought from his standpoint, he did some good things."

Kizer was particularly effective on an eight-play, 82-yard drive just before halftime that gave Cleveland its biggest lead of the afternoon. He capped a pair of long throws with a 1-yard touchdown run and celebrated with his teammates on the sideline.

Amid a frustrating 0-8 start that has seen the league's youngest team struggle with self-inflicted wounds and missed opportunities, Kizer's performance could be considered a bright spot for the Browns, who hung around with Minnesota until the fourth quarter.

"You know, a small win is a small win. That was an opportunity for me to go out there and prove to my teammates that I'm going to keep the ball out of harm's way, and that's what I was able to do," he said.

"I'm going to build on that and find some consistency in that quarterback room, let my teammates know what they're going to get out of me. I was able to show them a little bit of that with some fiery moments, but now it's about finding more plays and doing more and continuing to push harder to get our first victory."

With the bye week upcoming, Kizer said he hopes to continue trending in the right direction.

"It's frustrating, but we'll do whatever we can now to take a break from this, get our minds away from it, improve ourselves individually and with our health and with our development," he said, "understanding where we are individually and come back and try to be the best Cleveland Browns we can be."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising