Despite 1-2 record, Browns are exceeding expectations on offense

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh

"To the Browns, that was a well-played, hard-fought football game. That is a very good football team. We've been playing tough games against the Browns for many years and they are even better than they have ever been before. They are extremely well coached, they are physical and tough. That was AFC North football."

Joe Haden

"It's definitely disappointing, but it's early in the season. We can't keep our heads down for a long time. At the end of the day, it's only one game, and while we wanted to win this one, we have the bye week coming up and we are going to come in and study this film because we have a long season ahead of us. It's only the third game of the season, and we are not going to be in panic mode."

Jabaal Sheard

"I take it on us. We let them rush for too many yards up front. We didn't get any sacks. That's what we are here for up front, that's what we have to do."

Mike Pettine on Brian Hoyer