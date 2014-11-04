Donte Whitner, Brian Hoyer preparing younger teammates for Thursday Night Football

Coach Mike Pettine put it perfectly for what will be the biggest challenge for the Cleveland Browns as they travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

"This is much more of a mental week than it is physical," Pettine told the media on Wednesday. "We're hopeful that the veterans in the locker room that have gone through it can help out [younger players."

The veteran leaders Pettine has empowered are littered all over the roster. And they're ready to keep their younger teammates loose while also keeping the adrenaline running.

Last season with the San Francisco 49ers, Donte Whitner played in five primetime games. As one of the new leaders on the Browns, Whitner won't fret to his teammates about how different the nationally-televised game can feel, especially one for first place in the AFC North.

On Thursday night before kickoff, Whitner will walk around the locker room in Paul Brown Stadium and make sure the younger players don't have stage freight or worry about the additional hoopla of media and cameras.

But the most important wisdom that will come from Whitner's mouth will be about respect, and the lack there of that the Browns are getting – and making sure his teammates aren't getting caught up in anything else besides beating the Bengals.

"We know that people aren't going to give us a chance," Whitner said. "Nobody gave us a chance before the season. People had us winning one, two, three football games. We don't pay attention to that. We don't care about outside opinions."

Whitner has reminded teammates that outsiders also heavily reminded the team that Ben Roethlisberger was 18-1 against the Browns, until Cleveland humiliated the Steelers 31-10 on Oct. 12.

The same types of messages are coming this week. The Browns haven't beaten an AFC North team on the road since 2008. The Bengals are 13-0-1 in their last 14 home games.