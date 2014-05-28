Donte Whitner is the Browns' 'enforcer'

Everything changed for the Cleveland Browns' defense the minute Donte Whitner held up his number 31 jersey at an introductory press conference.

"There's not a lot of these players anymore: he is a follow-me-or-else, leader," defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil said. "He made our team tougher the day he walked into the building."

Watch Whitner leave the weight room. He's drenched in sweat. Glance at Whitner on the practice field. He's instructing a young linebacker when exactly to pounce on a tight end. Wait for Whitner to leave practice for the day – that is if you want to drive home when the sun has already set.

No player in the NFL will be more prepared than Whitner by the time Week One in Pittsburgh rolls around. On Friday's and Saturday's before games, he calls his mentor, Brian Dawkins. The nine-time Pro Bowl safety doesn't just dole out advice to any player in the league.

Dawkins respects the way Whitner carries himself.

It's on Sunday where O'Neil and the city of Cleveland will be counting on Whitner the most. The Browns' defense will pride itself on intimidating offenses. Because of Whitner's pedigree for delivering crushing hits, O'Neil said, "[Donte] will be our enforcer."