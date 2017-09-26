Dynamic RB Duke Johnson a bright spot for Browns: 'It's 29's job to make a play'

"He's very comfortable in space when he detaches. That's not the case with most running backs," run game coordinator and running backs coach Kirby Wilson said last week.

"A lot of those guys are stay at home, and when they get out in space, they are like some of our friends when they go to the mall parking lot. They're lost. He is not that type of guy. He is very comfortable in space.

Johnson, now in his third NFL season since he was drafted by the Browns in the third round, was a versatile threat at Miami with 595 touches for 4,238 yards and 30 touchdowns. Though most of that came as a runner (Johnson had 1,652 rushing yards in his final season with the Hurricanes), he added 412 receiving yards and 11.1 yards a catch.

"He's been a route runner before in his past growing up as a youth and through college. This is something that's not new to him," Wilson said.

"He's excited about the opportunity to get out in space and run routes, but he also enjoys being a halfback. He knows when the game is on the line, he would like to touch the football. He has shared that with me before."

Johnson made that case this past weekend in Indianapolis.