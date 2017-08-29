Emmanuel Ogbah hopes he can help lift up hometown after Hurricane Harvey

As other clubs and players lend their support, Ogbah wants to help in any way he can. While he, rookie kicker Zane Gonzalez and wide receiver Jordan Leslie are the lone members of the roster from the Houston area, Cleveland features a handful of players — including Myles Garrett, Corey Coleman, Derrick Kindred and Rashard Higgins — from Texas.

"We're in discussion now," Ogbah said. "Guys around that area, we are talking with each other to see whatever we can do to help."

Ogbah said he's been encouraged by the people of Houston supporting one another.

"That's what I love about Houston. Us Houstonians, we stand together. We help out each other, we do whatever we can to help each other out," he said.