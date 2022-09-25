Enter the Dedicated Dawgs Sweepstakes for a chance to win great prizes

Sep 25, 2022
CrossCountry Mortgage is celebrating and rewarding the most dedicated Browns fans. The Dedicated Dawgs Sweepstakes will reward Browns fans throughout the season with a variety of exciting prizes. Prizes include:

  • $25,000 cash grand prize.
  • An away game trip for 2 to the 10/16 game against the Dolphins.
  • Tickets to a home games in the CrossCountry Mortgage Landing.
  • Tickets to a home games in the Dawg Pound.
  • Co-branded Browns and CrossCountry Mortgage cooler.

Enter today for a chance to win. Sweepstakes ends: 1/6/2022.

