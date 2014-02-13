Eric Metcalf: 'Ray Farmer will turn it around'

Eric Metcalf: "I don't think things worked out the way Jimmy Haslam thought they would. We had good players; I just think the fit wasn't for us. I think now he sees that and now he is trying to give the Browns the opportunity to be the best from the top to the bottom, and that is where it matters when you get those players that can make things good here in Cleveland. I like Ray Farmer and I think he will make good decisions for this organization for years to come. We need a team that will be good from here on out. I think Ray Farmer will be good and he will turn it around. When you take a former player and turn that into a general manager, you know what to expect because as a player you have actually done it. He will know how these guys will fit our team and he will know what we need from each individual."