Ethan Pocic out 'weeks' with knee injury

The Browns are once again turning to the next man up at center following an injury to Ethan Pocic on Sunday in Detroit.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Pocic will miss "weeks" with a knee injury he suffered on the first drive of the Browns' loss to the Bills. Pocic, who had played every snap at center for the Browns this season before his injury, was replaced by Hjalte Froholdt.

"That will be in the weeks but not entirely sure how many weeks that is," Stefanski said.

Pocic had been a steady cog in the interior since he stepped in as a starter for Nick Harris, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first preseason game. He ranked second among NFL centers by Pro Football Focus with a 83.0 overall grade this season, only a small margin behind Kansas City's Creed Humphrey (83.3), and has proven to be a key addition to the offensive line after signing with the Browns in free agency this offseason.

Froholdt, a fourth-year veteran, will become the starter after initially serving as a backup guard this season. After initially joining the Browns' practice squad roster last season, he was tabbed to play the majority of snaps from Weeks 6-10 this year at right guard due to the calf injury to Wyatt Teller.

Froholdt, a Denmark native, has an overall grade of 66.0 from PFF and was given a grade of 50.0 against the Bills.