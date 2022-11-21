Ethan Pocic out 'weeks' with knee injury

The Browns are turning to Hjalte Froholdt to carry the starting role at center

Nov 21, 2022 at 03:20 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns are once again turning to the next man up at center following an injury to Ethan Pocic on Sunday in Detroit.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Pocic will miss "weeks" with a knee injury he suffered on the first drive of the Browns' loss to the Bills. Pocic, who had played every snap at center for the Browns this season before his injury, was replaced by Hjalte Froholdt.

"That will be in the weeks but not entirely sure how many weeks that is," Stefanski said.

Pocic had been a steady cog in the interior since he stepped in as a starter for Nick Harris, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first preseason game. He ranked second among NFL centers by Pro Football Focus with a 83.0 overall grade this season, only a small margin behind Kansas City's Creed Humphrey (83.3), and has proven to be a key addition to the offensive line after signing with the Browns in free agency this offseason.

Froholdt, a fourth-year veteran, will become the starter after initially serving as a backup guard this season. After initially joining the Browns' practice squad roster last season, he was tabbed to play the majority of snaps from Weeks 6-10 this year at right guard due to the calf injury to Wyatt Teller.

Froholdt, a Denmark native, has an overall grade of 66.0 from PFF and was given a grade of 50.0 against the Bills.

With Pocic out, the Browns are technically down to their fourth-string center in Froholdt — the previous backup center, Michael Dunn, was placed on injured reserve Saturday due to a back injury.

Photos: Week 11 - Browns at Bills Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Bills in Detroit in Week 11

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
1 / 75

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
2 / 75

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
3 / 75

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
4 / 75

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
5 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
6 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
7 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
8 / 75

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
9 / 75

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
10 / 75

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
11 / 75

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
12 / 75

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A fan during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
13 / 75

A fan during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
14 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
15 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
16 / 75

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
17 / 75

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
18 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
19 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
20 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
21 / 75

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
22 / 75

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
23 / 75

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
24 / 75

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
25 / 75

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
26 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
27 / 75

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
28 / 75

Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
29 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
30 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
31 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
32 / 75

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
33 / 75

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
34 / 75

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
35 / 75

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
36 / 75

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
37 / 75

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The special team during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
38 / 75

The special team during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
39 / 75

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
40 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
41 / 75

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
42 / 75

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
43 / 75

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
44 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
45 / 75

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
46 / 75

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
47 / 75

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
48 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
49 / 75

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
50 / 75

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
51 / 75

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
52 / 75

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jermaine Carter (40) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
53 / 75

Linebacker Jermaine Carter (40) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
54 / 75

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
55 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
56 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
57 / 75

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
58 / 75

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
59 / 75

The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
60 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
61 / 75

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
62 / 75

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
63 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
64 / 75

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
65 / 75

The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
66 / 75

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
67 / 75

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
68 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
69 / 75

The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
70 / 75

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
71 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
72 / 75

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
73 / 75

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A fan during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
74 / 75

A fan during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
75 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
