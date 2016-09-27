Film Breakdown: How Briean Boddy-Calhoun delivered a pick-6 in NFL debut

The ball is snapped and the Cleveland defense has its bases covered, allowing little to no separation on Tannehill's targets. Boddy-Calhoun has his eyes on tight end Dion Sims, who breaks off the right side of the offensive line and sprints out to the 23-yard line but eventually cuts to his left. The receiver cutting toward the middle from the top of the photo is disrupted by Browns linebacker Demario Davis, who exercises his right to disrupt the receiver within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage.