Film Breakdown: How Cody Kessler capped a 2-minute drill with a TD pass

Kessler can't find an opening to get the ball to Coleman and his pocket collapses. Barnidge, who has two defenders on him in the middle of the end zone, isn't an option, so Kessler is down to three choices: Get it to DeValve near the 5-yard line, get it to Pryor in the end zone or throw it away. The second is the most viable in this situation, and that's in large part because of the actions of Pryor, who changes directions, raises his hand and looks for open space where Kessler can deliver him the ball.