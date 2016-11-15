News

Film Breakdown: How Seth DeValve found a big opening on way to 1st TD

Nov 15, 2016 at 05:27 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/site_images/043015-gribble-headshot.jpg
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

[

2016papajohns300x250..jpg

](http://brow.nz/2cywiOy)

Seth DeValve needed a moment for it all to sink in.

The fourth-round tight end caught the first touchdown of his NFL career Thursday at Baltimore. As he celebrated the score with his teammates, he never let go of the ball. The whole thing, he said, was surreal.

"There's not much thinking going on while it's happening," DeValve said. "It was great to get in the end zone, great to celebrate with my teammates and go up 7-3 at the time. I don't think I really realized what had happened until I got back on the sideline and was shaking everyone's hand. It was cool."

Here's how it all came together.

111516_seth1_600.jpg

Setting the scene: After a 3-yard Isaiah Crowell run, the Browns, trailing 3-0 midway through the second quarter, face a second-and-7 at Baltimore's 25-yard line. Cody Kessler is in the shotgun with Crowell next to him. Wide receivers Corey Coleman and Terrelle Pryor are lined up to the left. DeValve is on the left side of the line and Gary Barnidge is on the right.

111516_seth2_600.jpg
111516_seth3_600.jpg

The ball is snapped and Crowell stays home to block. The Ravens bring five to pressure Kessler. Coleman and Pryor run vertical routes while Barnidge and DeValve run 5-yard crosses. Linebacker C.J. Mosley follows Barnidge, and that's imperative for what happens next.

"That play is a four-vertical concept. Instead of bringing our fourth vertical out, we had Gary running shallow across the formation," DeValve said. "If somebody follows him, that area on the side of the field where I'm going, there can be nobody there."

111516_seth4_600.jpg

There's the kind of opening DeValve spoke of. What keeps it open is Ravens safety Lardarius Webb staying pat on the left hash. Two receivers of the caliber of Coleman and Pryor kept him honest, and DeValve, who finds minimal resistance as he sprints toward the end zone, benefited because of it.

"The thing with that route is navigating through the linebackers and down safety," DeValve said. "That can be different every time. I just popped through free. Cody reads the middle safety and throws opposite."

111516_seth5_600.jpg

DeValve still needs the ball to finish this play the right way, and he gets it right where he wants it thanks to Kessler standing tough in the pocket. As defenders close around him, Kessler is able to deliver a pass despite not being able to step into it.

"That was a good call in that spot," Kessler said. "He got behind the defender and I saw him and put the ball right there for him. He had a good catch."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising