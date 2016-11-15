Film Breakdown: How Seth DeValve found a big opening on way to 1st TD

The fourth-round tight end caught the first touchdown of his NFL career Thursday at Baltimore. As he celebrated the score with his teammates, he never let go of the ball. The whole thing, he said, was surreal.

"There's not much thinking going on while it's happening," DeValve said. "It was great to get in the end zone, great to celebrate with my teammates and go up 7-3 at the time. I don't think I really realized what had happened until I got back on the sideline and was shaking everyone's hand. It was cool."