Final score: Jaguars 24, Browns 6

A complete recap of the game

The synopsis

In the sloppiest game the Cleveland Browns have played all season, coach Mike Pettine's team was unable to prevail against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field, falling 24-6.

The Browns offense didn't look like the dynamic unit we've seen all season, committing three turnovers along with turning it over twice on downs. Cleveland was moving the football, but putting points on the scoreboard proved to be a difficult task on the road.

A 14-play drive in the second quarter was spoiled when quarterback Brian Hoyer sailed a pass over a wide open Jordan Cameron's head. Early in the third quarter, Jacksonville linebacker Telvin Smith blitzed off the edge and forced a Hoyer fumble. A fourth quarter 65-yard run-and-catch from Hoyer to wide receiver Andrew Hawkins, which at the very moment seemed to be the momentum the Browns needed, was squandered.

Hoyer just didn't seem himself on Sunday. Other throws were errant and the shuffled around pieces on the offensive line had Hoyer under pressure more than he was used to. The quarterback finished 16 of 41 for 215 yards and an interception.

More surprisingly, the rushing attack was nonexistent for large portions of the game. Ben Tate, Isaiah Crowell and Terrance West combined for 69 yards. The borderline brilliant second-half adjustments we saw against Pittsburgh and Tennessee were unable to be located.

The defense did everything they could to keep the Browns in the game. Late in the third quarter With Jacksonville driving and Cleveland's backs against the wall, Buster Skrine niftily stepped in front of a Blake Bortles pass for an interception – on a play that could've resulted in a touchdown for the Jaguars. Karlos Dansby and Chris Kirksey came up with big third-down sacks. And below, we detail how outstanding safety Tashaun Gipson played.

After a two-game winning streak, the Browns drop to 3-3 and have not won back-to-back road games since 2008. Meanwhile Jacksonville has their first win of the season. This Cleveland loss falls heavily on the offense, and they'll be the first to admit it.

Gipson comes up huge, but opportunities are missed

Gipson proved to the NFL world how fantastic of a talent he is by picking off two Blake Bortles passes in the first half. The problem? Cleveland only came away with three points on the two turnovers.

The first was setup by linebacker Jabaal Sheard, who laid a punishing hit on Bortles. The blow knocked the pass of its course and into the hands of Gipson, who returned the interception 32 yards. Cleveland settled for a 40-yard Billy Cundiff field goal.

Gipson's second interception set up the Browns on the Jacksonville 33-yard line, but Cleveland was unable to do anything with the opportunity. Instead of attempting a 41-yard field goal, the Browns went for it on fourth-and-one. Hoyer was flushed from the pocket and floated a wild pass to tight end Jordan Cameron that fell incomplete.

Biggest swing of the game

Instead of taking a 9-0 lead into the locker room at halftime, the Browns ended up trailing 7-6. Immediately following the fourth down blunder, Jacksonville went 76 yards in three plays, ending with an Allen Robinson 31-yard touchdown. The rookie receiver from Penn State slipped by tackle attempts from Buster Skrine and Donte Whitner on his sprint into the end zone.

Biggest play

In the fourth quarter and the Browns down four, Jordan Poyer tried to field a punt at the Browns 2, but it bounced off him and LaRoy Reynolds recovered it at the 8. One play later, Denard Robinson scored a touchdown to put the Jaguars up 17-6 with 6:01 remaining.

X-Factor

Robinson. The former University of Michigan quarterback got his first ever NFL start at running back and did not disappoint. Robinson rushed 10 times in the first half for 67 yards and kept the Jaguars offense afloat when they needed it.

Key stat