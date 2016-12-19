First and Ten 10 Days of Giving

Day 9 - 12/18

On the ninth day of the Browns' 10 Days of Giving initiative, the Browns are celebrating and recognizing the exceptional work of many leading organizations who are focused on improving education and youth development throughout the year and have also partnered with the Cleveland Browns Foundation.

The Cleveland Browns Foundation is dedicated to ensuring students in Northeast Ohio receive the education and development they need as a foundation for independence and success. By enhancing existing partnerships and strategically adding new programs, the Cleveland Browns Foundation is working to identify and eliminate barriers so that all students have access to a high-quality education regardless of zip code, race, economic status or disability.

Special Teams Package with Shoes and Clothes for Kids

Through "Special Teams Package," Shoes and Clothes for Kids (SC4K) will have the opportunity to serve up to 2,000 Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) students in alignment with the Cleveland Browns Foundation's efforts to support school attendance and provide resources that foster positive learning environments for all students. The program, launched this winter and extending through the 2016-17 school-year, was made possible by a $100,000 Cleveland Browns Foundation grant award to SC4K and will provide quick deliveries of customized packages, containing school uniforms, casual clothes, a shoe gift card and other necessary items to students that CMSD identifies as being most in need of basic clothing. Lack of appropriate clothing is a common barrier to school attendance, and the Special Teams Package program aims to remove that barrier and allow students to focus on school and the learning process.

In November, Browns players visited to Clara E. Westropp School to unveil the new program and deliver the first of many Special Teams Packages that will benefit youth of various ages throughout Northeast Ohio. Read more, here – Browns and SC4K announce 'Special Teams Packages.

Marion Motley Scholarship with College Now Greater Cleveland

During the Browns home game against the Cincinnati Bengals, this year's Marion Motley Scholarship recipients Aiyana Green and Anthony Harris had the opportunity to serve as the Browns' honorary First and Ten coin toss captains after being surprised with the life-changing news that they would receive support from the Cleveland Browns Foundation and College Now Greater Cleveland as they pursue their undergraduate degrees.

The Marion Motley Scholarship is part of the Cleveland Browns Foundation's mission of finding a solution-based, holistic approach to ensure Northeast Ohio youth receive the development and education they need. College Now provides Greater Cleveland students with guidance and access to funds to prepare for and graduate from college. For nearly 50 years, its goal has been to help students pursue educational opportunities that empower them to embark on rewarding careers and strengthen our community.

Through the Marion Motley Scholarship's 11 years of existence, 22 students have received $220,000 in financial aid awards and 92 percent of those recipients have graduated or are on track to graduate in six years compared to the 11 percent national average for low-income students.

Browns fans can watch Pro Bowl LT Joe Thomas meeting with both students earlier this month to see how both learned that they were selected for the award. Video: 2016 Marion Motley Scholarship Recipients​

Cleveland Metropolitan School District "Get 2 School. You Can Make It!" attendance campaign

The Cleveland Browns Foundation is the signature partner for Cleveland Metropolitan School District's "Get 2 School. You Can Make It!" attendance campaign, designed to remove the barriers of students being chronically absent from school. Based on recent studies, there is a significant negative impact on CMSD students' test scores and graduations rates when missing even 10 days of school. Thus, the District considers students missing more than 10 days of school to be chronically absent or "off track" and puts them at risk academically.

The attendance campaign, which is now in its second year, has spread awareness through billboards, yard signs, radio commercials and social media, including videos featuring Cleveland Browns players sharing the importance of getting to school. During the program's first year, attendance increased by 1.5 percentage points, raising the attendance level to more than 91 percent. This increase is significant and gave way to more than 2,400 students improving attendance and shaving off more than 10 percent of chronically absent students the year before.

The Browns Foundation's role in the campaign extends beyond enlisting players to taping pro-attendance videos, recording phone calls placed to homes and making appearances at schools. The Foundation sits on the Attendance Campaign committee and helps develop the strategy for increasing school attendance and reducing the number of students who are "off-track" or chronically absent.

Nationwide, more than 6 million students missed at least 15 days of school, according to data that the Department of Education published in September. Ohio defines chronic absenteeism at 18 days, or 10 percent of the school year. To combat absenteeism and set a higher standard for the District, CMSD tried to ensure that students were missing fewer than 10 days of school a year. District data shows that students who miss 10 or more days in a year score an average of 12 points lower on state reading tests and 15 points lower on state math tests. They are 9 percent less likely to meet Ohio's Third Grade Reading Guarantee, which is required to earn promotion to fourth grade, and, in the case of high school students, they are 34 percent less likely to graduate.

More information about how the Browns Foundation aids CMSD's attendance drive is also available on www.ClevelandBrowns.com/community.

Day 8 - 12/17

During Day 8 of the Browns 10 Days of Giving, the team thanks the many Browns players, coaches and executives and their significant others who participated in the Adopt-A-Family program to generously provide 24 families throughout Northeast Ohio a special holiday season. Through Adopt-a-Family, members of the Browns organization had the opportunity to give to local families who will receive gifts and more to enjoy this winter, including some that were personally delivered by coaches or players.