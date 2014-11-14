Community

First and Ten Highlights

Nov 14, 2014 at 07:24 AM
Brian Nelson
highlights-576-111414.jpg

Thank you to the following individuals who are giving back! We encourage community service and all acts of giving back and are proud of our fans who continue to make a difference.  These outstanding individuals are pillars in their communities and inspire us all to #give10.

Name: Warrensville Cowboys Youth Football

Hometown: Warrensville, OH

What they do to give back:

When the Warrensville Cowboys Youth Football team(s) aren't chasing American Youth Football National Championships, they're learning important life lessons off the field. The dedicated group of volunteer coaches love the game, but more importantly, they want to make a difference in the lives of the youth they encounter through the youth football program. The coaches lead by example and stress the importance of community service. Throughout the year, the youth football players and cheerleaders can be found giving back to their community by raking leaves for the elderly, organizing canned food* *drives, and tutoring their peers at the Ferguson Center on Cleveland's eastside.

Name: Tom Stiles

Hometown: Uniontown, OH

What they do to give back:

Tom's son is in the Navy and is passionate about recognizing our troops. He started off working with Red Cross "Holiday Mail for Heroes", sending cards to soldiers overseas. Eventually he hooked up with Phantus Paper, producing cards with American flags that are proudly made in USA. Tom has personally signed over 3200 cards himself! He also has now set up stands throughout the local area, with the hopes of sending out an additional 5-6 thousand card this season on his own. #Give10 and salute out troops by stopping on Dawg Pound Drive this Sunday, November 16th, to sign a card thanking a troop for his service.

* *

Name: Willoughby Middle School

Hometown: Willoughby, OH

What they do to give back:

The Willoughby Middle School Student Council joined the fight against cancer last month by raising over $550 through staff and student donations! The campaign to raise funds for the American Cancer Society took place in October during the school's Spirit Week and was held in conjunction with ACS's Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Not only did the campaign help raise awareness for breast cancer, the financial contribution will be used to help fight cancer.

* *

Name: John Ward

Hometown: Kenton, OH

What they do to give back:

John is a big time Browns fan who continues to #give10, volunteering 8-10 hours a month to the Ronald McDonald House Family Room at the Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital since 2012.  In addition, the Ward family also holds 50/50 raffles at various hosted events, usually raising $250-500/per year for the Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland. Along with helping Ronald McDonald House, he volunteers his time and photography services to the Lake Humane Society in Mentor for various events and promotions. To check out more of Matthews's good work, visit www.dawgwardens.com.

* *

Name:Priscilla Turocy

Hometown:Parma Heights, OH

What they do to give back:

Priscilla gives back to her community in more ways than one. She volunteers with the Cuyahoga Scenic Railroad as a server on the monthly beer and wine trains. So far she has put in over 267 hours of volunteer service, way to #give10! Every holiday season, she is a volunteer elf on the Polar Express trains.  When she's not keeping busy with the Cuyahoga Scenic Railroad, she can be found volunteering at the Cleveland International Film Festival, WVIZ Annual Auction, this year's Gay Games and the Senior games last year, in addition to and many other civic events.

111414-FIRSTTEN_Final_logo.jpg

Make sure to let us know how you are giving back! Share your stories of goodwill on the First and Ten webpage or through @BrownsGiveBack to be recognized for your work!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns celebrate Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer 

During the month of October, Browns partnered with community groups and the NFL in the fight against all cancers
news

Ohio takes the pledge to Stay in the Game!

State and local officials, and members of Stay in the Game! Attendance Network highlighted commitment to improving school attendance
news

HSGOTW #10: Avon defeats Avon Lake (45-0) 

Rootstown was last week's High School Game of the Week winner 
news

Avon vs Avon Lake square off in High School Game of the Week

news

HSGOTW #9: Rootstown defeats Southeast (35-7) 

Rootstown was last week's High School Game of the Week winner 
news

Join us for American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk 

Register today and join us on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium  
news

Browns Special Olympics Play Football Clinic

WR Marquise Goodwin and K Dustin Hopkins attend the Browns Special Olympics Play Football Clinic at Lou Groza Field on Oct. 10 for a football filled afternoon 
news

Southeast vs Rootstown square off in High School Game of the Week

news

HSGOTW #8: Columbia defeats Clearview (20-13) 

Columbia was last week's High School Game of the Week winner 
news

Clearview vs Columbia square off in High School Game of the Week

news

HSGOTW #7: Canton McKinley defeats Uniontown Lake (29-22) 

Canton McKinley was last week's High School Game of the Week winner 
news

Canton McKinley vs Uniontown Lake square off in High School Game of the Week

Advertising