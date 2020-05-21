First and Ten Special Feature: Browns staff donate clothes to provide COVID-19 relief 

Are you also volunteering or engaging in COVID-19 relief? If so, then we encourage you to join our Browns First and Ten movement! By joining this movement you are committing to give back to your community, in any capacity, by volunteering 10 hours this year.

Officially join us in this service effort by taking the First and Ten pledge here! Also, make sure you share your #give10 stories with us! Let us know how you are volunteering here or by tagging us, using @BrownsGiveBack or #give10! Fans who both pledge and share their stories can be featured in Browns monthly First and Ten Highlights stories!