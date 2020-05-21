Community

Thursday, May 21, 2020 07:09 PM

First and Ten Special Feature: Browns staff donate clothes to provide COVID-19 relief 

BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
052120_cr1

The Browns staff recently partnered with the Cleveland Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry (LMM) to provide COVID-19 relief!

Through participating in a "spring cleaning" clothing drive, Browns staff members were able to donate their clothes to local LMM's shelters, who serve men, women, and children. The Browns remained COVID-19 compliant throughout this process by having staff complete clothing drop-offs during specific delivery times at their facility.

Over 40 bags of clothing were donated and delivered to LMM, where their staff assisted in the unloading process. In addition, the Browns staff participated in LMM's Amazon Wish List. LMM prepared a desired list of items, based on their COVID-19 needs, to purchase and be shipped directly to their facility. This option also allowed for COVID-19 compliance, as Browns staff could give back from the safety and comfort of their own homes.

052120_cr2

Are you also volunteering or engaging in COVID-19 relief? If so, then we encourage you to join our Browns First and Ten movement! By joining this movement you are committing to give back to your community, in any capacity, by volunteering 10 hours this year.

Officially join us in this service effort by taking the First and Ten pledge here! Also, make sure you share your #give10 stories with us! Let us know how you are volunteering here or by tagging us, using @BrownsGiveBack or #give10! Fans who both pledge and share their stories can be featured in Browns monthly First and Ten Highlights stories!

Related Content

How KhaDarel Hodge is using a tour of Houston restaurants to inspire change
news

How KhaDarel Hodge is using a tour of Houston restaurants to inspire change

The Browns WR has been inviting guests to join him at various black-owned restaurants in Houston
Register now to join the virtual Northeast Ohio Youth Football Summit
news

Register now to join the virtual Northeast Ohio Youth Football Summit

The daily sessions are free of charge
Volunteering to provide COVID-19 relief or social justice support? We want to hear from you!
news

Volunteering to provide COVID-19 relief or social justice support? We want to hear from you!

Take the #give10 pledge and share your story
Browns Backer chapters step up during the COVID-19 crisis
news

Browns Backer chapters step up during the COVID-19 crisis

First and Ten Top 10 Highlights - May 2020
news

First and Ten Top 10 Highlights - May 2020

Browns host ONE TEAM blood drive at FirstEnergy Stadium, in partnership with Red Cross and Anheuser-Busch
news

Browns host ONE TEAM blood drive at FirstEnergy Stadium, in partnership with Red Cross and Anheuser-Busch

Donors asked to give May 30 and help meet urgent need for blood
Kevin Stefanski, Bernie Kosar offering up immersive experiences for 'All In Challenge' to benefit those with food insecurity
news

Kevin Stefanski, Bernie Kosar offering up immersive experiences for 'All In Challenge' to benefit those with food insecurity

The highest bidder and sweepstakes winner will help Browns head coach script plays for a preseason game
Reopen your business the safest possible way with the University Hospitals Healthy Restart Playbook
news

Reopen your business the safest possible way with the University Hospitals Healthy Restart Playbook

Keep people — your employees and customers — safe
First and Ten Special Feature: How Lisa Warden brings passion to helping others
news

First and Ten Special Feature: How Lisa Warden brings passion to helping others

Submit your story to be featured in Browns monthly First and Ten Highlights articles
Fifth Third Bank provides $53,000 of academic materials, hygiene kits to help keep students healthy, educated and safe
news

Fifth Third Bank provides $53,000 of academic materials, hygiene kits to help keep students healthy, educated and safe

Official partner of Browns pivots donation to COVID-19 relief
First and Ten Special Feature: How Vickie Adamus is giving back
news

First and Ten Special Feature: How Vickie Adamus is giving back

Submit your story to be featured in Browns monthly First and Ten Highlights articles

Advertising