First and Ten Special Feature: How Lisa Warden brings passion to helping others

The Canton City School District is lucky to have an extremely caring and devoted administrator like Lisa Warden.

Lisa manages the district's Homeless, Neglected and Delinquent Services and is praised by many for her genuine passion for helping others. Aside from her assigned responsibilities, she makes time to connect with families for additional conversations and to ensure, "No child is left behind." What motivates Lisa is the challenge of overcoming a global pandemic together and with innovation. She often thinks to herself, "If we do not step outside the box, we cannot meet the needs of our students and their families during this challenging time." Thus, she spends a lot of time creatively thinking about how she can provide better support and thoroughly invest in others' wellness.

Her director shares that Lisa has been working tirelessly to respond to the extra COVID-19 relief support that many students and families need. The additional work and hours do not faze Lisa, as her students often remind her of her own children.

"My children have a meal and warm bed to sleep in every night and I think that every child deserves that," Lisa said.

This personal connection has inspired Lisa to not only remain engaged with her community, but also exponentially serve others during the COVID-19 pandemic.