First and Ten Special Feature: Top 10 kids activities

Calling on all Browns kid fans! Enjoy some fun from home and help the community at the same time!
Below is a Top 10 activity list for kids to #give10 and support others.
Make sure you let us know when you participate in any of these Top 10 activities through social media by tagging #give10 or @BrownsGiveBack! Also, feel free to share your full story with us here!
- Write "Thank you" notes to teachers, frontline workers and grocery store staffs.
- Clean your food pantries and donate canned and non-perishable goods to food banks.
- Donate books to libraries to extend educational support to your peers.
- Offer to help at an animal shelter, as they have limited services during this time.
- Help the elderly by walking their dogs or doing their yard work.
- Paint rocks with inspirational messages and scatter them throughout your neighborhood.
- Use sidewalk chalk to leave your neighborhood encouraging messages.
- Have a virtual call with your peers to discuss social justice and taking action together.
- Help deliver groceries to those in need.
- Clean your closet and home to donate clothing, home items or toys to local shelters.