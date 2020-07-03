Community

Friday, Jul 03, 2020 10:54 AM

First and Ten Special Feature: Top 10 kids activities

Calling on all Browns kid fans! Enjoy some fun from home and help the community at the same time!

Below is a Top 10 activity list for kids to #give10 and support others.

Make sure you let us know when you participate in any of these Top 10 activities through social media by tagging #give10 or @BrownsGiveBack! Also, feel free to share your full story with us here!

  1. Write "Thank you" notes to teachers, frontline workers and grocery store staffs. 
  2. Clean your food pantries and donate canned and non-perishable goods to food banks.
  3. Donate books to libraries to extend educational support to your peers.
  4. Offer to help at an animal shelter, as they have limited services during this time. 
  5. Help the elderly by walking their dogs or doing their yard work.
  6. Paint rocks with inspirational messages and scatter them throughout your neighborhood.
  7. Use sidewalk chalk to leave your neighborhood encouraging messages.
  8. Have a virtual call with your peers to discuss social justice and taking action together.
  9. Help deliver groceries to those in need.
  10. Clean your closet and home to donate clothing, home items or toys to local shelters.

