First and Ten Spotlight – Fuel Up to Play 60 Volunteer Bryan Ferres

Bryan has volunteered as a program advisor for Fuel Up to Play 60 at multiple schools, spreading the in-school wellness program opportunities supported by the American Dairy Association Mideast and the Cleveland Browns

Nov 25, 2020 at 12:23 PM
For this First and Ten Spotlight, the Browns are excited to recognize Fuel Up to Play 60 volunteer Bryan Ferres!

Bryan Ferres is the Health and Physical Education teacher at Ecole Kenwood French Immersion Elementary in Columbus City Schools. For the past 10 years, Bryan has volunteered as a program advisor for Fuel Up to Play 60 at multiple schools, spreading the in-school wellness program opportunities supported by the American Dairy Association Mideast and the Cleveland Browns. Bryan's most recent project was implementing the Fuel Up to Play 60 program into the virtual world while leading the Columbus City Schools' Online Summer School program and fitness initiatives this summer.

Bryan creates fun leadership activities that teach the importance of healthy eating and being active, while also incorporating literacy into Physical Education. Bryan understands the importance of working with students outside of the school setting and has created enriching opportunities for students to get involved in their free time.

Bryan's other volunteer work includes individualized coaching and leading the winter indoor track club at Upper Arlington High School, both of which provide students with rewarding experiences to encourage positive behavior and lifelong fitness opportunities.

The Browns thank Bryan for his dedication to Fuel Up to Play 60 and his work in keeping kids active year-round, even throughout COVID-19.

You can make a difference like Bryan through volunteerism by joining our First and Ten Movement! This initiative was designed to inspire fans across the city to give back 10 hours in the community during the year. Since the beginning of the Browns' First and Ten movement in 2014, more than 2.75 million volunteer hours have been pledged. If you want to help give back to your community, take the First and Ten pledge here. Have you already done something to give back? Take the pledge and share your story here. If you pledge and share your story, you could be featured in our First and Ten Highlights stories!

